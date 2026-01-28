Why is Amazon cutting 16,000 jobs? Jeff Bezos' tech giant says it's fighting 'bureaucracy'

The newly-announced reductions take Amazon's total job cuts over the last year to roughly 30,000. The company had reduced its workforce by about 14,000 by the end of 2025. Earlier, in 2023, Amazon had announced layoffs affecting 27,000 employees globally.

Tech giant Amazon has announced that it will cut as many as 16,000 jobs around the world, in the latest round of mass layoffs at the company. The firm will offer its United States-based employees 90 days to search for a new role internally, along with severance and other support. The announcement was made by Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, in a blog post on Wednesday.

In the blog, Galetti said: "Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm—where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan." The top executive added: "We've been working to strengthen our organization by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy." This round of layoffs at Amazon is concentrated in the company's corporate workforce, affecting teams such as technology, retail, cloud services, media, and internal support. Divisions such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and human resources (HR) are expected to be hit, as per reports.

The newly-announced reductions take Amazon's total job cuts over the last year to roughly 30,000. The company had reduced its workforce by about 14,000 by the end of 2025. Earlier, in 2023, Amazon had announced layoffs affecting 27,000 employees globally. Amazon, which is headquartered in Washington state, employs a total of about 1.57 million (close to 16 lakh) staffers, most of whom work in warehouses around the world. The firm's corporate workforce is about 3,50,000.

Andy Jassy on layoffs

Amazon's chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Jassy has led the company through several rounds of role cuts. In an email Jassy had sent to staffers before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Amazon boss said he was thankful for the "challenges at opportunities at work" as "the world is changing at a very rapid rate."