Why is the government selling a 6.5% stake in LIC? Explained

Why is the government selling another chunk of LIC despite remaining its biggest shareholder? Know what it means for investors, shareholders, and LIC.

The central government has announced its plans to sell a 6.5 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an Offer of Sale (OFS), which is expected to fetch Rs 30,000 crore. The move is considered a part of the Centre's broader disinvestment strategy and is aimed at increasing the public shareholding of the company. Now, the question that has piqued investors' curiosity is why the government is diluting its stake in LIC.

Why is Govt planning to dilute its stake in LIC?

As we know, the central government holds a majority stake in LIC, and under the proposed OFS, it will sell around 6.5 percent of its holding, which, if fully subscribed, will generate around Rs 30,000 crore.

The main reason behind the government's move is to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms mandated by market regulator SEBI. For those unversed, the current government's holding in LIC is more than the required threshold. As per norms, a listed company in India is required to maintain at least 25 percent public shareholding.

In the case of LIC, the state-owned insurance group and investment company has been given additional time to meet this requirement.

Where will the proceeds go?

The money generated from the stake sale will go into the government's consolidated fund and is expected to be used for infrastructure projects, public expenditure and to improve fiscal deficit.

What does it mean for LIC?

The proposed stake sale will not affect LIC's day-to-day operations or ownership structure as the government will continue to remain the majority stakeholder. It will actually improve the liquidity in LIC shares and attract more participation from domestic and foreign institutional investors.