At a time when Elon Musk-owned Tesla is set to make a foray into India and open its first showroom in Mumbai, showrooms selling this brand of Electric Vehicles (EV) have come under repeated attack in the US, with cyber trucks being set ablaze, bullets and Molotov cocktails being thrown at Tesla showrooms.

Though no injury has been reported yet, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations, and privately owned cars have been targeted. Attacks on property carrying the logo of Elon Musk's electric-car company have been reported across the U.S. and overseas.

Anger against Elon Musk, DOGE

Such incidents increased after US President Donald Trump entrusted Elon Musk with the responsibility of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), that slashed government spending and sacked thousands of federal employees.

Explaining the attacks on Tesla, Randy Blazak, a sociologist who studies political violence, told APTN, "Tesla is an easy target. They’re rolling down our streets. They have dealerships in our neighborhoods."

Why is Tesla easy target?

Musk critics have organised dozens of peaceful demonstrations at Tesla dealerships and factories across North America and Europe.

Some Tesla owners, including a U.S. senator who feuded with Musk, have vowed to sell their vehicles. But the attacks are keeping law enforcement busy.

Prosecutors in Colorado charged a woman last month in connection with a string of attacks on Tesla dealerships, including Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray-painted on a building.

Federal agents in South Carolina last week arrested a man they say set fire to Tesla charging stations near Charleston.

Attacks on Tesla across US

An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in an affidavit that authorities found writings critical of the government and DOGE in his bedroom and wallet.

Anti-Trump and anti-Musk sentiments are running high in left-leaning cities in the Pacific Northwest, like Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

An Oregon man is facing charges after allegedly throwing several Molotov cocktails at a Tesla store in Salem, then returning another day and shooting out windows.

In the Portland suburb of Tigard, more than a dozen bullets were fired at a Tesla showroom last week, damaging vehicles and windows, the second time in a week that the store was targeted.

Four Cybertrucks were set on fire in a Tesla lot in Seattle earlier this month.

In Las Vegas, several Tesla vehicles were set ablaze early Tuesday outside a Tesla service center where the word “resist” was also painted in red across the building’s front doors.

What will happen to Tesla in India?

The most important question being asked in India is: what will happen after Tesla opens its first showroom in Mumbai?

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US after Donald Trump became the 47th US President, he also met Elon Musk in Washington. What transpired between the two persons is not yet known, but a day after the meeting Tesla advertised for hiring in India through Linked In.

The Elon Musk-owned EV manufacturer will soon open its first shop in Mumbai. The Indian government also unveiled its new EV policy in 2024.

India's EV Policy

In the new EV policy, New Delhi slashed customs duty on Completely Knocked Down units to 15% and allowed to sell vehicles costing not less than $35,0000.

It also made it mandatory to invest at least $500 million or Rs 4,150 crore. A maximum of 8,000 EVs can be imported every year.

As there is no anger against Donald Trump or Elon Musk in India, analysts believe, Tesla is not expected to face violent protests.



EV market in India

EV market is expanding rapidly. While 1 million EVs were registered during 2022, 1.5 million were registered in 2023.

The EV sales surged 45% in 2024.

The over all EV market penetration has reached 6.3%, indicating an important progress in EV adoption in the country.

(With inputs from APTN)