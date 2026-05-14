Why India banned sugar exports until Sept 2026 and who is exempt?

The ban will impact global sugar markets, and traders with existing contracts face challenges. The move is likely to support global white and raw sugar prices.

Until September 2026, India will no longer export sugar, the government ​said in a notification, as the world's second-largest sugar producer aims to manage domestic prices. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) amended the export policy from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited'. However, the prohibition will not apply to sugar exports to the EU and USA under CXL and TRQ quota, the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS), and Government-to-Government shipments to meet food security needs of other countries, as ANI reported.

The decision comes as domestic production lags consumption, while allowing rival producers Brazil and Thailand to increase shipments to Asian and African buyers. The ban will impact global sugar markets, and traders with existing contracts face challenges. The move is likely to support global white and raw sugar prices.

India bans sugar export: Who is exempted?

According to the government order, “The export of sugar shall be allowed based on permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.”

Shipments already in the export pipeline can proceed under specific conditions

Shipments to the EU and the US under TRQ agreements can continue.

Consignments permitted if loading began before the notification was published in the Official Gazette.

Exports allowed if the shipping bill was filed and the vessel had already berthed, arrived, or anchored at an Indian port.

Shipments cleared if sugar was handed over to customs or a custodian before the notification’s publication.

India bans sugar export: what does it mean for Indian consumers

With India enforcing a ban on exports, the domestic consumers may expect short-term price relief and ease in supply tightness. Since the production is still low, there wouldn't be a big price drop. However, if stocks tighten, prices could still rise despite the ban. The move is seen as a cautious move to build buffer stocks, since the next season's crop is expected to be worse with a likely weak monsoon.

For FMCG, beverage, confectionery, and pharma firms, the move comes as a breather, because their input costs won’t spike further. This will help keep the prices of biscuits, cold drinks, and sweets steady. Further for ethanol blending, more sugarcane could be diverted if the government prioritises fuel blending targets. However, if stocks tighten, prices could still rise despite the ban.