Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order?

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BUSINESS
Food delivery platform Zomato has increased the platform fee by 19.2 per cent to Rs 14.90 per order, up from Rs 12.50 earlier, according to the latest billing details available on its app on Friday. On a pre-GST basis, the platform fee is up to Rs 2.40 per order, amid rising energy costs, including LPG and crude oil.
Food delivery platform Zomato has increased the platform fee by 19.2 per cent to Rs 14.90 per order, up from Rs 12.50 earlier, according to the latest billing details available on its app on Friday. On a pre-GST basis, the platform fee is up to Rs 2.40 per order, amid rising energy costs, including LPG and crude oil.
The leading online food delivery platform last revised the platform fee in September 2025. Earlier, in February, Zomato had increased the platform fee to Rs 10 per order from Rs 6 during the festive period.