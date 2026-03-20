FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Asia Conflict claims sixth Indian life; MEA confirms death in Saudi Arabia, one missing

Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order?

From Rs 10,000 to Rs 3.28 Lakh: How an ATM glitch made a Surat man rich after 9 years

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, flags off 300 e-buses; details here

Eid Mubaraka, Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Share these heartfelt Eid wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp messages with dear ones

Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi takes inspiration from Akshay Kumar, performs her own stunts, impresses fans

Clinical Progression Matrix signals push for structured training in aesthetic medicine

HPCL hikes premium petrol prices by Rs 2 per litre: Check latest prices in major cities

Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic song, but Saumya Tandon slaps him

US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei vows to strip enemies of security after Esmail Khatib's killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order?

Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per o

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, flags off 300 e-buses; details here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Assembly Speaker, flags off 300 e-buses

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order?

Food delivery platform Zomato has increased the platform fee by 19.2 per cent to Rs 14.90 per order, up from Rs 12.50 earlier, according to the latest billing details available on its app on Friday. On a pre-GST basis, the platform fee is up to Rs 2.40 per order, amid rising energy costs, including LPG and crude oil. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Food delivery platform Zomato has increased the platform fee by 19.2 per cent to Rs 14.90 per order, up from Rs 12.50 earlier, according to the latest billing details available on its app on Friday. On a pre-GST basis, the platform fee is up to Rs 2.40 per order, amid rising energy costs, including LPG and crude oil. 

The leading online food delivery platform last revised the platform fee in September 2025. Earlier, in February, Zomato had increased the platform fee to Rs 10 per order from Rs 6 during the festive period.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Asia Conflict claims sixth Indian life; MEA confirms death in Saudi Arabia, one missing
West Asia Conflict claims sixth Indian life; MEA confirms death in Saudi Arabia,
Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order?
Why has Zomato hiked platform fee for food delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per o
From Rs 10,000 to Rs 3.28 Lakh: How an ATM glitch made a Surat man rich after 9 years
From Rs 10,000 to Rs 3.28 Lakh: How an ATM glitch made a Surat man rich after 9
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, flags off 300 e-buses; details here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Assembly Speaker, flags off 300 e-buses
Eid Mubaraka, Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Share these heartfelt Eid wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp messages with dear ones
Eid Mubaraka, Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Share these heartfelt Eid wishes, messages
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement