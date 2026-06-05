Why has RBI kept bank interest rates unchanged? How may it impact your pocket after petrol-diesel hikes

According to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the detailed assessment of evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions pushed the MPC to vote unanimously to leave the policy repo rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

Amid global uncertainties, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The Central Bank maintained its neutral policy stance as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over inflationary pressures remain.

According to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the detailed assessment of evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions pushed the MPC to vote unanimously to leave the policy repo rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5 per cent, and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.5 per cent.

The RBI Governor explained that the challenging global economic environment is marked by heightened uncertainty, disruptions to key trade routes and supply chains, increased market volatility and cautious business sentiment. The Governor further noted that while India remains relatively well-positioned, policymakers must use the current phase of global turbulence to further strengthen the country's economic resilience. According to him, monetary policy across major economies has become increasingly cautious as central banks grapple with difficult trade-offs between supporting growth and containing inflation. He also observed that major advanced economy central banks may increasingly lean towards monetary tightening.

Why did the RBI leave bank rates unchanged?

Sumit Singhania, Head of Research- Bajaj Broking, says, "The Reserve Bank of India has adopted a pragmatic 'wait-and-watch' strategy, holding the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% amidst a highly turbulent global backdrop. While domestic demand, private consumption, and services exports have exhibited strong resilience, intensifying global conflicts, supply disruptions, and elevated energy prices are beginning to weigh on economic activity. Compounded by a sub-normal monsoon forecast and El Niño risks, the RBI chief noted considerable risks to both growth and inflation, choosing to remain strictly data-dependent until greater clarity emerges."

"Reflecting these headwinds, the central bank downgraded its FY27 Real GDP growth projection to 6.6% (down from 6.9%) and raised its FY27 inflation outlook to 5.1%. Although current CPI inflation remains below target, baseline projections indicate it could firm up to the upper range of the tolerance band by Q3FY27 due to an uncertain food price outlook and potential second-round generalization effects. The impact of these supply shocks is expected to noticeably weigh on the economy from Q4 onwards as higher energy costs pass through to retail products," explains Singhania.

"In a highly positive move for the capital markets, the government has exempted Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) from capital gains tax on any interest earned from government securities. This fiscal cushion arrives at a crucial time, offering a strong shield to domestic markets as the RBI chief warned of volatile forex markets driven by shifting global sentiments," he adds.

Bank interest rates remain unchanged: How it may impact your pockets?

“The decision to keep rates stable while increasing fuel prices will lead to inflationary pressures across the economy. However, the key concern from an economic perspective in India is managing growth and increasing private investment. These take priority for India’s monetary authority over any concerns around domestic inflation," says Mayank Arora, Director- Regulatory, Nangia Global.

Similarly, Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, notes, "The inflation challenge has become more visible. Petrol and diesel prices have risen 7.4% and 8.4% respectively since May, with the RBI estimating a direct 36 basis point impact on headline inflation even before accounting for second-round effects on wages, transportation and input costs. Commodity prices have firmed globally, supply chain disruptions remain a concern, and the outlook is further complicated by expectations of a deficient monsoon. As a result, inflation is now projected to approach the upper end of the RBI's tolerance band during the third quarter of FY27."

"For households, the immediate impact is stability. Existing borrowers will not see any change in loan rates or EMIs, while deposit rates are likely to remain broadly supported. The bigger takeaway is that inflation has once again become the dominant risk for household finances. The cost of fuel, transportation and other essentials is likely to remain under pressure, making purchasing power rather than borrowing costs the key concern over the coming quarters. The RBI has chosen to preserve flexibility, signalling that future policy decisions will depend on how inflation, growth and global developments evolve from here," Shetty adds.

Abhishek Kumar, SEBI RIA and Founder at SahajMoney, points out, "This rate freeze offers temporary stability to loan repayments, but it does not lower current debt servicing costs. When combined with recent fuel hikes, this interest rate status quo squeezes personal budgets further because transport and logistics costs inflate the retail prices of daily essentials."

"Households face a double blow where the cost of living rises due to fuel-led inflation, while disposable income remains constrained by high borrowing costs. Ultimately, consumers will need to absorb higher overall expenses without any relief from lower loan payments or reduced interest burdens," he adds.

(With ANI inputs)