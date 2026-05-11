Why has PM Modi called for restraint on gold, petrol diesel spending? How may it impact Indian economy?

PM Modi asked people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year to reduce pressure on forex reserves, which have dipped due to high oil costs and geopolitical instability. How will it impact economy?

For so long, the Modi government had projected that geopolitical tensions would have a limited impact on India, helping keep investors and consumers at ease. That tone has now shifted, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest address to the nation on measures to curb the consumption of gold, diesel, and petrol, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, and shift to natural farming.

India consumes 700–800 tonnes of gold annually but produces only 1–2 tonnes domestically, importing over 90% of its supply. Gold accounts for ∼9% of total imports, second only to crude oil.

Why has PM Modi urged the nation to curb the consumption of gold? How will it impact the market?

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, requested the public to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations, and foreign weddings, encouraging domestic tourism instead. He also requested that people avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows. The statement is due to maintain the forex reserve, and he said that all activity which includes forex reserves, such as foreign travel, Gold import, Fertilizer import, Crude oil & product imports, less usage of Petrol, diesel and gas & work from home, says Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst.

Gold imports dropped from ∼100 tonnes in Jan 2026 to 15 tonnes in Apr, among the lowest monthly levels in nearly 30 years outside Covid. The fall is due to weaker demand from high prices, plus administrative delays in bank approvals and customs/tax uncertainty.

Modi's statement triggered a sell-off in jewellery stocks. The market reacted sharply to this call for import restraint, with major players like Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, and Senco Gold seeing their share prices drop between 5% and 11% as investors weighed the impact of reduced domestic demand on future earnings. By appealing to citizens to avoid buying gold for one year, specifically stating, "For a year, be it any function, we shouldn't buy gold jewellery." This request aims to ease the massive pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves, which have recently dipped due to rising oil costs and geopolitical instability, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

Stock prices for major jewellers reacted sharply as Senco Gold Limited dropped 8.98 per cent to Rs 332.60, while Titan Company Limited fell 5.34 per cent to Rs 4,268.10. Kalyan Jewellers India Limited saw a decrease of 7.43 per cent to trade at Rs 393.00, and PC Jeweller Limited declined by 3.89 per cent to Rs 9.13, according to reports.

Modi’s appeal comes ahead of India’s peak gold demand period during festivals and weddings later this year. Analysts warn that if import disruptions persist and prices soften, buying could revive and strain domestic supply before peak season.

Mr Anuj Gupt adds, "As gold is a global product and India is the biggest consumer of gold. The statement on Gold given by PM Modi will impact gold prices. Initially, gold may lose its momentum as people will wait to buy gold for 1 year based on their needs. However, global news and events, geopolitical tension will have a major impact on the gold demand. As India is the biggest consumer of gold so if indian will not buy gold than gold prices may correct."

Why did PM Modi ask to cut import dependence? How will it impact the economy?

PM Modi urged Indians to cut import dependence to protect forex reserves and the environment, framing it as modern patriotism. He urged reducing edible oil consumption, cutting chemical fertiliser and shifting to natural farming to ease import costs and benefit the soil. He asked to lower petrol and diesel use by using metro/public transport, car-pooling, rail for goods, and electric vehicles where possible. In an economic self-defence, Modi's move comes as a bid to strengthen national finances amid global supply chain disruptions and rising costs.

Reduced gold and fuel consumption could lower dollar demand, supporting the rupee and stabilising forex reserves. Lower domestic gold buying may weigh on global gold prices in the short term. Promoting domestic tourism, Swadeshi products, and public transport/carpooling could redirect spending within India and cut import-linked inflation. Cutting edible oil and chemical fertiliser use may improve public health and soil quality, while natural farming and EVs reduce long-term import dependence. If festive/wedding season demand picks up later this year, import restrictions could create supply tightness and higher domestic premiums.