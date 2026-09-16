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Gold hallmarking fee hiked 67%: Why has the fee changed from Rs 45 to Rs 75?

The gold hallmarking fee has been increased by 67%, from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per article, effective September 14, 2026. Check the new gold and silver hallmarking charges and details.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

Gold hallmarking fee hiked 67%: Why has the fee changed from Rs 45 to Rs 75?
Gold hallmarking fee hiked 67%: Why has the fee changed from Rs 45 to Rs 75? (Representative image/ ANI)
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The Bureau of Indian Standards has revised the Hallmarking fee for gold articles with immediate effect from September 14. The fee for silver hallmarking remains unchanged. 

Why hallmarking fee for gold articles been increased?

The hallmarking fee for gold articles has been increased by 67%, from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per article. A minimum charge of Rs 200 will apply to gold consignments. The increase of Rs 30 per article is reportedly attributed to upgraded infrastructure and cost recovery. According to reports, the expanded HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) features, like photo/seller details on the BIS Care app, increase verification backend load; hence, rising labour, assaying lab maintenance, and strict in-house market surveillance drove the revision. However, the silver fees remained unadjusted as volume scaling and testing pipelines differ from gold. 

The new rate is effective from September 14, 2026. Customers will now be charged Rs 75 for each gold article submitted for hallmarking, subject to a minimum consignment charge of Rs 200. The existing hallmarking fee of Rs 35 per silver article will continue.

 

 

 

 

Gold And Silver Prices Today

Today's gold price in India stands at Rs 15,344 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 14,065 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and ₹11,508 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). The price of silver in India today is Rs 245 per gram and Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram.

 

 

 

 

Q&A

What is Hallmarking?
Hallmarking, the accurate determination and official recording of the proportionate content of precious metal in precious metal articles, is done to protect the public against adulteration and to obligate manufacturers to maintain legal standards of fineness. In India, at present, two precious metals, namely gold and silver, have been brought under the purview of Hallmarking.

Who operates the hallmarking scheme in India?
The Reserve Bank of India Standing Committee on Gold and Precious Metals has recognised the Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS) in the year 2000 as the sole agency to operate the Hallmarking Scheme in India. BIS is trusted with the task of implementing the hallmarking scheme to protect the consumer against malpractices and develop export competitiveness. 

 

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