In India, we often see one community mainly dominating the business sector, that is Gujaratis. Gujaratis are globally recognized for their exceptional business skills and entrepreneurial drive, boasting a remarkable record of success. Gujarat, India's western hub, is renowned for nurturing successful entrepreneurs, thanks to its rich cultural heritage that instills strong work ethics, business values, and a commerce-friendly mindset from a young age.

Abhijit Choksi, founder of Stockifi and a Gujarati, explained through an analysis on the Gujarati dominance in business and finance. Taking to X, Choksi gave figures that show the influence of Gujarati community in India’s economy. He wrote, “108 out of India’s 191 billionaires are Gujarati.” His post on Gujarati community dominating the business market went viral. While posting this, he also brought to light a very frequent question that makes people curious about their dominance in India’s business sector. “Gujarat, which has 5% of India’s population, contributes over 8% to the GDP and 18% of the industrial output,” he wrote.

108 out of 191 Indian billionaires are Gujarati.



A Gujarati living in America makes three times more than an average American.



Gujarat, which has 5% of India’s population, contributes over 8% to the GDP and 18% of the industrial output.



Abhijit Choksi cites numerical facts to explain their dominance

Citing facts, Abhijit Choksi highlighted that “a Gujarati living in America makes three times more than an average American.” What is more astounding is that “Gujarat has a land area of only 6% but accounts for 25% of India’s total exports,” mentioned Abhijit Choksi. Gujaratis dominate various industries, but some of them where they are mostly seen include diamond trading and stock markets. In the U.S., they own over 60% of motels, showcasing their global economic impact.

So, now the question is, “Why is the Gujarati community so insanely successful in business and finance?” Chokshi suggests it is because of two reasons: Generational wisdom and an entrepreneurial mindset, along with an unparalleled quality to adapt, learn the art and nuisances of markets, and thereby take new markets. He lists out 20 reasons why Gujaratis are not participants in the Indian economy or elsewhere too but also define them.

“Naukri to...” Choksi list out traits behind Gujaratis’ success

Chokshi also points out to a fact that is one of the main attributes of the Gujarati success. He said that Gujaratis prefer business over jobs and that is the case throughout generations. “Naukri toh gareebon ka dhanda che” (Jobs are for the poor) is a common belief in Gujarati families. In Gujarati households, children are raised with guidance on businesses and their families managing cash flow, cracking deals, assessing risks and business being a way of life rather than just a means of earning around them makes them curious towards this and fill their mentality with business aspects since the start.

Gujaratis’ take risks and networks

Another trait he highlighted is that of risk-taking, this is according to Choksi, one of the defining traits. From such business opportunities like diamond trading to even risky areas like stock markets, Gujaratis naturally adapt to uncertainties and take opportunities. They can do this as since their education days they were fed with financial education. Children of businessmen help their family members from a young age and throughout learn real-world economics that are not even taught in big MBA schools.

Gujaratis' success is fueled by a strong support network, where they provide each other with financial assistance, guidance, and business opportunities. Their thrifty lifestyle also contributes to their prosperity, as they prioritize reinvesting profits over lavish spending, resulting in sustained wealth growth.

Chokshi also tells how Gujaratis dominate diamond market. “Surat alone processes 90% of the world’s diamonds,” he highlighted, and explaining how Gujarati entrepreneurs outrun their competitors in Belgium and Israel. He also noted that more than 60% of India’s stock market traders are Gujarati or Marwari, shaping financial markets for centuries.

Top Gujarati businessmen

Some of the top Gujarati businessmen who are India’s richest and even among richest businessmen in the world are:

Gautam Adani of Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate, Adani Group. He has a net worth of Rs 140,200 crore.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries with a net worth of Rs 8,134 lakh crore

Nirma brand’s founder Karsanbhai Patel who has a net worth of Rs 31,500 crore

Ajim Premji of Wipro who has a net worth of Rs 96,500.40 crores

Uday Kotak of the Kotak Mahindra Group has a net worth of Rs 1,11,474 crore.