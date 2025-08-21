Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?
At a time when India-US business relations have hit rock bottom with a 50% tariff imposed on India and the trade talks being suspended for an indefinite period, some Indian big corporate houses are cozying up to China. Despite years of mistrust due to military standoff and political confusion between the two neighbouring countries, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group and Sajjan Jindal's JSW Group have planned to join hands with Chinese companies. After New Delhi put spanners in the works of Chinese investment, Indian companies are trying to find an alternative way to work with Beijing. 

Will Gautam Adani join hands with BYD?

According to Bloomberg, Gautam Adani recently visited the world’s largest battery maker CATL, and reportedly held talks with senior officials of EV giant BYD Co. The Adani group may join hands with BYD to make a foray into the EV sector. JSW Group has already signed a deal with Chery Automobile to source technology and components for its new-energy venture. As Reliance Industries plans to expand its business into fuel cells and batteries, it is weighing investment options in Chinese-origin battery technology firms. 

Why are Indian firms interested in Chinese companies?

As both India and China are vulnerable to the Donald Trump administration's whims and fancies, they may plan to diversify their businesses and join hands to work together. Indian conglomerates are eyeing Chinese companies also because the overseas subsidiaries of Chinese firms in Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong are offering attractive sops. These firms offer technology transfer, though routed through third countries to avoid political scrutiny. Another important factor is the fact that the US companies are generally not eager to transfer technology; they want to sell more and more of their products. 

