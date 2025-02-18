Tata Sons, the main investment holding company of Tata Group, allocates a significant portion of its profits—approximately 60%—to Tata Trusts.

Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata passed away in October last year. Despite his profound influence in both business and philanthropy, he was notably absent from Forbes' list of the world's richest individuals, raising an interesting question—why is a man who has played a pivotal role in business and philanthropy not counted among the wealthiest?

The primary reason Ratan Tata did not feature among the wealthiest was his commitment to philanthropy. Tata Sons, the main investment holding company of Tata Group, allocates a significant portion of its profits—approximately 60%—to Tata Trusts. These trusts fund various charitable initiatives focused on education, healthcare, employment generation, and cultural development. This model contrasts sharply with many business tycoons who prioritise personal wealth accumulation. As a result, Tata's personal net worth was reported at Rs 3,800 crore, ranking him 421st on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

Tata investments in innovative startups through RNT Capital Advisors further illustrate his commitment to fostering future generations of entrepreneurs and ensuring sustainable economic growth for India. By prioritising social impact over personal gain, Ratan Tata has left an indelible mark on both the business world and the communities that benefit from his philanthropic efforts.