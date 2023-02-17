Why did Susan Wojcicki resign as YouTube CEO? Know her salary, net worth

File Photo

On Thursday, Susan Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of YouTube after nine years - and close to 25 years at Google. The company's Indian American Chief Product Officer, Neal Mohan, will replace her.

Why did Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube?

Susan Wojcicki announced her departure in a memo to YouTube staff on Thursday in which she wrote that she is ready for a 'new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about'.

"The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube," Wojcicki continued.

Announcing that Mohan would step into her shoes, she wrote, "When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he'll be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I've spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads. He became YouTube's Chief Product Officer in 2015."

Concluding her announcement, she noted that Mohan has a "wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube."

Susan Wojcicki's salary as YouTube CEO

Susan Wojcicki became the YouTube head in February 2014. As per a report in Forbes, Susan Wojcicki's estimated net worth in 2022 was $765 million. Back in 2022, when she was still the YouTube head, several reports suggested that her monthly salary was around $374,829.