Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025
MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?
Six workers killed, 5 injured as structure collapses at Raipur Steel Plant, more feared trapped
India issues BIG statement on Turkey raising Kashmir issue at UNGA, rebukes Erdogan for...
Bill Gates' Microsoft halts service access to Israeli military, here's why
This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!
Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here
Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...
Why has Microsoft terminated Israeli spy agency's access to its cloud, AI technology? Investigative report makes SHOCKING revelation
BUSINESS
Sectoral indices closed across the board in the red, led by IT and pharma stocks.
Share market news: The Indian share market declined for the sixth day on Friday, September 26. The domestic benchmark indices traded down by nearly 1 per cent as compared with the previous close. The BSE Sensex tumbled by 733.22 points to close at 80,426.46, and the NSE Nifty declined by 236.15 points to close below the 24,700 mark at 24,654.70. Sectoral indices closed across the board in the red, led by IT and pharma stocks.
Among the indices, IT was the biggest loser to decline by 2.45 per cent, followed by consumer durables (down 2.19 per cent), pharma (down 2.14 per cent), metal (-1.93 per cent), and PSU Bank (-1.78 per cent).
100% tariffs by the US on pharma
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies establish production facilities in the US. The announcement deteriorated sentiments in the Indian market.
FII outflows
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,995.42 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Hence, the continuous foreign capital outflows have dented the markets significantly.
READ | Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal-linked firm buys Rs 3100000000 bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, costliest transaction of...
Crude oil prices hike
Oil prices rose on Friday as Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure prompted Moscow to curb fuel exports. Brent futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to USD 69.63 a barrel by 0635 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to USD 65.30 a barrel.
Market fear
The India VIX on Friday jumped 6.77 per cent to 11.48, indicating rising fear in the market.