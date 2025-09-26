Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here

Sectoral indices closed across the board in the red, led by IT and pharma stocks.

Share market news: The Indian share market declined for the sixth day on Friday, September 26. The domestic benchmark indices traded down by nearly 1 per cent as compared with the previous close. The BSE Sensex tumbled by 733.22 points to close at 80,426.46, and the NSE Nifty declined by 236.15 points to close below the 24,700 mark at 24,654.70. Sectoral indices closed across the board in the red, led by IT and pharma stocks.

Which sector lost the most?

Among the indices, IT was the biggest loser to decline by 2.45 per cent, followed by consumer durables (down 2.19 per cent), pharma (down 2.14 per cent), metal (-1.93 per cent), and PSU Bank (-1.78 per cent).

Why did the stock market fall on September 26?

100% tariffs by the US on pharma

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies establish production facilities in the US. The announcement deteriorated sentiments in the Indian market.

FII outflows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,995.42 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Hence, the continuous foreign capital outflows have dented the markets significantly.

Crude oil prices hike

Oil prices rose on Friday as Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure prompted Moscow to curb fuel exports. Brent futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to USD 69.63 a barrel by 0635 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to USD 65.30 a barrel.

Market fear

The India VIX on Friday jumped 6.77 per cent to 11.48, indicating rising fear in the market.