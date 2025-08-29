Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday: 'Feeling positive and blessed'
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming - All you need to know
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26 before US tariffs impact, beats estimates
Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details
What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'
Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?
'Lungs would burn': AB de Villiers calls India's new fitness drill Bronco Test 'one of the worst'
Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive
BUSINESS
Mukesh Ambani has announced the Reliance Jio IPO, Reliance Intelligence, and others at 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.
Reliance shares price: Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, made several announcements at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. One of the biggest announcements at AGM was the Reliance Jio IPO, which Ambani said will be listed in the first half of 2026. He also announced a wholly-owned subsidiary, 'Reliance Intelligence', to drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. However, despite such announcements, Reliance Industries shares fell by 2.16 per cent on Friday.
One of the main reasons for the decline in Reliance shares is that, through the IPO process, the existing Reliance shareholders will not get any benefits. Moreover, there will be a holding company discount that comes into play, as per an NDTV Profit report.
The holding company discount that will come into play is either 20 per cent or 30 per cent, which will shave off Rs 100 or Rs 150 from the actual value, the report added. Hence, if the Reliance consensus target price is Rs 1,634 per share and Jio Platform contribution is at Rs 556, then the remaining segment value will be at Rs 1,078 apiece.
The shares of Reliance Industries fell by 2.16 per cent to Rs 1,356 apiece on Friday, the lowest level since April 28. It has fallen 10.59% in the last 12 months and risen 11.95% year-to-date. The market cap of Reliance stands at Rs 18.36 lakh crore, as of August 29.
READ | RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...