Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?

Mukesh Ambani has announced the Reliance Jio IPO, Reliance Intelligence, and others at 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:20 PM IST

Reliance shares price: Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, made several announcements at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. One of the biggest announcements at AGM was the Reliance Jio IPO, which Ambani said will be listed in the first half of 2026. He also announced a wholly-owned subsidiary, 'Reliance Intelligence', to drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. However, despite such announcements, Reliance Industries shares fell by 2.16 per cent on Friday.

Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today?

One of the main reasons for the decline in Reliance shares is that, through the IPO process, the existing Reliance shareholders will not get any benefits. Moreover, there will be a holding company discount that comes into play, as per an NDTV Profit report.

The holding company discount that will come into play is either 20 per cent or 30 per cent, which will shave off Rs 100 or Rs 150 from the actual value, the report added. Hence, if the Reliance consensus target price is Rs 1,634 per share and Jio Platform contribution is at Rs 556, then the remaining segment value will be at Rs 1,078 apiece.

Reliance Industries Share Price

The shares of Reliance Industries fell by 2.16 per cent to Rs 1,356 apiece on Friday, the lowest level since April 28. It has fallen 10.59% in the last 12 months and risen 11.95% year-to-date. The market cap of Reliance stands at Rs 18.36 lakh crore, as of August 29.

READ | RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...

