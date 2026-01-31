Why did prices of gold and silver drop on Friday? Check real reason

Are you curious to know the real reason behind the sudden drop in the prices of gold and silver on Friday, after reaching an all-time high?

Gold prices plunged by Rs 14,000 per 10 grams, and silver prices dropped by nearly Rs 20,000 per kilogram on Friday. As per news agency PTI, gold prices tanked by Rs 14,000 (nearly 8 percent) to Rs 169,000 per 10 grams after reaching an all-time high a day earlier. On the other hand, silver plunged by Rs 20,000 (nearly 5 percent) to Rs 385,000 per kilogram after rising to an all-time high on Thursday.

Real reason behind drop in gold and silver prices

The main reason behind the sharp fall in gold price was triggered by heavy liquidation of long positions by large institutional players, who were looking to book profits after a strong multi-session advance. Saumil Gandhi, HDFC Securities Senior Commodities Analyst, told PTI, ''Gold and silver experienced a significant correction on Friday as investors moved to aggressively book profits following a recent record-breaking rally. This decline was mainly fuelled by the heavy liquidation of long positions by large institutional players, who sought to secure gains after a strong multi-session advance.''

''From a technical standpoint, both gold and silver had been trading in overbought territory over the past several sessions, heightening the risk of a corrective move,'' he added.

Latest gold and silver prices

On January 31, the gold prices in New Delhi is Rs 16,073 per gram for 24 karat, which is Rs 862 less than the previous market session. On the other hand, the price of silver in Delhi today is Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kilogram.