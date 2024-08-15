Why did Mukesh Ambani decide to launch Reliance Jio? Who motivated the billionaire businessman

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group, is renowned for being a businessman who can touch ashes to turn them into gold. Even though Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance, the biggest company in the nation, Jio Telecom is arguably his most well-known project. One of the few telecom companies in the world right now is Jio, which made waves on September 5, 2016, when it launched free 4G Internet. India currently holds the top spot among the nations utilising the most broadband data globally, largely due to Jio Telecom.

Do you know where Mukesh got the idea to launch Jio? Mukesh gave his younger brother Anil Reliance Telecom in the property division. In a March 2018 program, Mukesh revealed how his daughter Isha Ambani's complaints about sluggish internet served as the catalyst for him to launch Jio. Isha, a student at Yale University in the US, was unable to send her coursework to the US over the holidays in 2011 because of slow internet at home, according to Mukesh. Isha was so depressed about the slow internet in India that she nearly burst into tears. Mukesh later came to understand the value of fast internet.

Akash Ambani, Mukesh's son, had informed him prior to Isha that since everything is now digital, telecom no longer refers to just voice calls. Akash informed Mukesh that a lot of work could now only be completed online. This also inspired Mukesh to go back into the telecom industry. In 2010, Mukesh acquired a 95% share in Infotel Broadband Services Limited, a company that had installed 4G broadband infrastructure across 22 regions of the nation. After purchasing the IBSL company for Rs 4,800 crore, Mukesh renamed it Reliance Jio, which subsequently became JIO Telecom. Thanks to Mukesh's initiative, Jio Telecom has grown to become India's top broadband provider, serving approximately 45 crore users.