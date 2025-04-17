Isha Ambani is now the executive director of Reliance Retail, which has a presence in food, consumer electronics and fashion retail.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, is a well-known woman in the business world. She plays a key role in the family's Reliance Industries, the most valuable firm in India. Isha has been a part of the executive leadership teams at Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is also actively involved in the work done by Reliance Foundation. Her father Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia. He runs Rs 16.76 lakh crore market cap Reliance Industries as chairman. However, despite having such a massive business empire, why did her daughter Isha start her career at McKinsey instead of joining the family business?

Isha completed her graduation at Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies in 2013. However, after this, she didn't join Reliance. Instead started working at McKinsey & Company in 2014 as a business analyst. Reports suggest the choice was strategic, as working at a top consulting firm with clients worldwide allowed her to gain experience outside of Reliance. At McKinsey, she sharpened her skills in analysis and leadership in a structured, fast-paced environment. This experience gave her a strong start, preparing her well for her future roles in Reliance.

After her brief stint at McKinsey, Isha returned to India and took on roles within Reliance Industries. She joined the boards of both Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio in 2014. Four years later, she completed her MBA from Stanford University in 2018. Her mother, Nita Ambani, recently revealed that it was Isha who chose to lead Reliance Retail based on her personal interests. She is now the executive director of Reliance Retail, which has a presence in food, consumer electronics and fashion retail. Isha also has led the expansion of the digital footprint for Reliance Retail and launched new formats such as the eCommerce business Ajio, and the omni-channel beauty platform Tira.

READ | Meet the richest DM of UP, 2011 batch IAS officer, whose total assests are worth Rs...