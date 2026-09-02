Why did markets ignore India’s strong GDP growth? Know major factors behind the fall

Sensex and Nifty fell sharply despite India’s strong Q1 GDP growth. Check why markets are still under pressure.

Stock markets across the world fell on Tuesday, and Indian markets were no exception, with the Sensex and Nifty coming under heavy selling pressure. Interestingly, this fall came despite India reporting better-than-expected GDP growth, raising eyebrows about what is really worrying investors and whether this will continue in the coming days.

Reason behind fall of Sensex and Nifty

The fall and rise of the market are driven by several domestic and global concerns. One such reason is the surging tensions between Iran and the United States in West Asia, leading to an increase in crude oil prices, ultimately increasing uncertainty among investors.

Apart from this, the rise in US bond yields also captivated attention, prompting investors to move money away from the Indian market.

Why did strong GDP growth fail to lift investor sentiment?

Despite positive GDP data in the first quarter, investors moved away from the stock market, as it is considered that the current focus is more on other risks such as geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices, among others.

Crude oil prices rise again

For countries like India, which imports most of its crude oil, a rise in prices will raise the import bill and ultimately increase inflation. The recent rise in crude oil prices has been an important factor for investors, as the conflict in the Middle East doesn't seem to end soon.

Will this continue?

Investors will surely be closely tracking crude oil prices and the latest developments in the US-Iran conflict. As of now, it would not be wrong to say that strong economic growth is not enough to keep markets upbeat, as several other factors, particularly global stability, weigh more on market sentiment.