Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims

Instagram has issued a clarification saying emails to reset passwords were recently sent to users due to a technical glitch and not a data breach. The statement from the Meta-owned social media platform came after the emails led to widespread confusion and concern among many of its users worldwide. In its statement, Instagram apologised for the error, adding that user accounts are secure and the password reset messages can be ignored.

What did Instagram say?

What did Instagram say?

In a post on X, Instagram wrote: "We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion."

The concerns had intensified after the cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes linked the password reset request to an alleged data breach which it said involved millions of Instagram accounts. Malwarebytes claimed that data linked to 17.5 million Instagram accounts from around the world had been exposed. "Cybercriminals stole the sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and more," the company said. "This data is available for sale on the dark web and can be abused by cybercriminals," it added. Instagram, however, has denied the alleged breach and maintained that user data remains secure.