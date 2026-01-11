FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims

The official statement came after users across countries reported receiving unexpected emails asking them to reset their Instagram account passwords. The users raised concerns that sensitive data may have been compromised.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

The concerns had intensified after a cybersecurity firm linked the password reset request to an alleged data breach.
Instagram has issued a clarification saying emails to reset passwords were recently sent to users due to a technical glitch and not a data breach. The statement from the Meta-owned social media platform came after the emails led to widespread confusion and concern among many of its users worldwide. In its statement, Instagram apologised for the error, adding that user accounts are secure and the password reset messages can be ignored.

What did Instagram say?

In a post on X, Instagram wrote: "We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion." The official statement came after users across countries reported receiving unexpected emails asking them to reset their Instagram account passwords. The users raised concerns that sensitive data may have been compromised.

The concerns had intensified after the cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes linked the password reset request to an alleged data breach which it said involved millions of Instagram accounts. Malwarebytes claimed that data linked to 17.5 million Instagram accounts from around the world had been exposed. "Cybercriminals stole the sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and more," the company said. "This data is available for sale on the dark web and can be abused by cybercriminals," it added. Instagram, however, has denied the alleged breach and maintained that user data remains secure.

