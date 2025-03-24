The BSE index Sensex closed at 77,894, up 1,079 points or 1.4%. The Nifty 50 index finished the session higher at 23,658, with a gain of 308 points or 1.3%. With this, it wiped out all the losses made during calendar 2025.



Will the Indian stock market bounce back soon?

In what may be called a flicker of hope amid the unabated falling of the BSE and NSE indices for a long time, share prices extended their gains for the sixth consecutive session.

Driven by hopes that the next round of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs will be more measured, the benchmark indices kept on moving north on Monday.

BSE soars 1,079 points

The BSE index Sensex closed at 77,894, up 1,079 points or 1.4%. The Nifty 50 index finished the session higher at 23,658, with a gain of 308 points or 1.3%. With this, it wiped out all the losses made during calendar 2025.

If media reports are to be believed, the market operators were optimistic that US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs should be more targeted and less sweeping than initially apprehended.

Earlier, the market had come under pressure as the investors feared that Donald Trump’s tariff plans could lead to an all-out trade war. Trump is expected to unveil the reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

US stock market jumps

Stocks rose in morning trading as Wall Street tries to navigate through uncertainty amid a trade war.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.1%. It is coming off its first winning week after a four-week losing streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.5%.

Wall Street remains focused on how tariffs could eventually impact inflation, consumer spending and economic growth. Stocks have been riding waves of hope and worry as tariffs are announced, and then either implemented or pulled.

Wall Street was sharply higher before the opening bell on Monday as last week's momentum spilled over into the new trading week. Futures for the S&P 500 surged 1.1%, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.9%.

Nasdaq futures climbed 1.4%. Investors turned their attention to corporate news while awaiting the latest developments on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which have spurred major market swings in recent weeks.

Trade War?

Markets have been tortured much of this year, swinging wildly at each new tariff announcement. A trade war between the U.S. and its key trading partners threatens to worsen inflation and hurt both consumers and businesses, which have been warning investors about tariffs, inflation and growing uncertainty about the impact to costs.

Trump has set an April 2 deadline to impose more tariffs on trading partners. It follows a series of other deadlines that have been set for tariffs only to be postponed, sometimes at the last minute.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang struck a conciliatory tone during a meeting with business leaders and U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, who is the first member of Congress to visit Beijing since Trump took office in January.

(With inputs from APTN)