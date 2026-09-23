Why could oil companies be losing Rs 530 crore a day despite unchanged fuel prices?

ICRA estimates state-run OMCs could face Rs 530 crore daily losses as rising crude prices squeeze petrol, diesel and LPG margins while retail prices remain unchanged.

Amid rising global crude prices, state-run oil marketing companies could be losing Rs 530 crore in a day while domestic retail prices remain frozen, rating agency ICRA has estimated.

OMCs are currently facing negative marketing margins of around Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 9 per litre on diesel. They are also facing an under-recovery of around Rs 300 on every domestic LPG cylinder as per ICRA.

“The escalation of the West Asian conflict and disruptions to key oil supply routes have led to a spike in crude prices in recent weeks, resulting in sizable marketing losses and LPG under-recoveries for oil marketing companies (OMCs),” ICRA senior vice-president and co-group head (corporate sector ratings) Prashant Vasisht said.

“The impact on OMCs’ earnings in 2026-27 will depend on crude prices, product cracks, retail price revisions and government support for LPG under-recoveries,” Vasisht said.

JM Financial expects OMCs’ petrol and diesel margins to improve sharply to Rs 11.4 per litre in Q2FY27, but continued LPG losses of around Rs 11,000 crore could reduce the overall benefit, with profitability remaining sensitive to crude oil prices.

The brokerage expects the combined refining and marketing margin on petrol and diesel to rise to Rs 11.4 per litre in Q2FY27, from Rs 2.4 per litre in the previous quarter. However, after factoring in losses from LPG sales, the effective margin is expected to be lower at Rs 8.5 per litre as per ANI reports.

In recent weeks, crude oil prices have risen sharply due to growing tensions and supply disruptions in West Asia. The surge has been linked to the renewed US-Iran conflict, the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and increased Houthi activity in the Red Sea. India’s crude oil basket rose to $117.4 a barrel on September 21, compared with an average of around $66 a barrel in 2025-26. Brent crude, however, had eased to around $99 a barrel on September 23.

Why could OMCs be in loss despite unchanged fuel prices?

ICRA said high crude prices and unchanged domestic fuel prices could pressure OMCs' profitability and cash flow. The companies may also need to increase short-term borrowing to meet their working capital needs. The negative LPG buffer also increased sharply to Rs 61,940 crore as of June 30, ICRA said. This was because the rise in international LPG prices after the West Asian supply disruptions was not fully passed on to consumers.

It estimated that the loss on each domestic LPG cylinder was around Rs 500 in the first quarter and about Rs 300 in September, and said these losses could rise further if prices remain high without a hike in domestic prices or additional government support.

ICRA said global supply disruptions have kept refining margins high and fuel export levies remain elevated. Singapore refining margins have stayed above $10 a barrel since the West Asia crisis began, supported by fuel supply disruptions, lower inventories and refinery outages in West Asia. Damage to Russian refineries has also tightened global fuel supplies and kept refining margins high.

As oil prices rose, the government introduced the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from March 27 and later extended it to petrol. For domestic supplies, SAED is adjusted in the refinery transfer price, reducing the effective fuel cost for OMCs' marketing divisions. The duty currently stands at Rs 20 per litre on diesel and Rs 15 per litre on ATF, ICRA said.