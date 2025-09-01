Why Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric shares rose over 16% today; know here

Ola stock rebounded 31% in August in its biggest monthly rally since last year’s much-hyped listing after hitting a record low in July.

Ola Electric Share News: Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola founder, received a piece of good news on Monday, as shares of its Ola Electric Mobility rose up to 16.50 per cent. The rise in Ola stock price comes as investors cheered the company’s recent Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification for its Gen 3 electric scooters. The stock has gained nearly 30 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

Ola Electric Mobility shares

The shares of Ola Electric closed at Rs 62.97 on the NSE on the first day of September 2025. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 26058 crore on September 1. The stock rebounded 31% in August in its biggest monthly rally since last year’s much-hyped listing after hitting a record low in July.

Ola Electric Mobility PLI certification

The certification is granted under the Centre’s PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components. It covers all seven models in Ola’s Gen 3 S1 scooter lineup, which together account for more than half of its sales. With this, both its Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooters are now eligible for incentives ranging from 13% to 18% of determined sales value until 2028.

READ | HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm stated that the approval will help lower costs, strengthen margins, and push the company closer to EBITDA breakeven. The Gen 3 range includes the S1 Pro (3 kWh and 4 kWh), S1 Pro+ (4 kWh), and S1 X series (2 kWh, 3 kWh, 4 kWh, and X+ 4 kWh). The company expects the incentives to materially impact profitability from the second quarter of FY26. Last month, Ola Electric unveiled its first in-house 4680 Bharat cell battery and a motor without rare earth metals at its Sankalp event.