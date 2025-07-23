Why are so many employees quitting Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy-owned Infosys? Its rate of attrition is...

Why are so many people leaving Infosys despite it being the second biggest IT firm of India? This question has cropped up at a time when the Narayana Murthy-owned tech giant has registered a 9% increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2025-26.

Why are so many people leaving Infosys despite it being the second biggest IT firm of India? This question has cropped up at a time when the Narayana Murthy-owned tech giant has registered a 9% increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2025-26. The rising attrition rate has upset the top brass of the company and its management is pondering over ways to stop it. If media reports are to be believed, voluntary employee attrition rate increased to 14.4% in June 2025, up from 14.1% in March 2025. The company has been struggling with this issue, as evident by the fact that Infosys recorded an attrition rate of 12.7% in June 2024. It indicates a rise in the number of employees who chose to leave the company over the past year.

How many employees does Infosys have?

The Bangalore-based company with a market capitalisation of $100 billion had a total of 323,788 employees on its roll on June 30, 2025. It was marginally higher compared to 323,578 employees at the end of March 2025. This indicates a net addition of 210 employees during the quarter. The IT company added 8,456 employees on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, up from 315,332 in June 2024.

Talking about the issue, Jayesh Sanghrajka, Infosys CFO, told 'Mint', "If you look at our hiring numbers, our overall headcount has remained constant at this point in time, and our utilisation is at its peak at 85%. So, we will continue hiring. We expect to continue hiring in line with what we announced at the beginning of the year, so there's no change there."

Infosys: Net profit goes up

Infosys reported an 8.7% increase in consolidated net profit ( in the June quarter to Rs6,921 crore from Rs6,368 crore in the year-ago period. Explaining it, the CFO said, "Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts, resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8%, and an EPS increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value."