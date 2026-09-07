Why are Sensex, Nifty under pressure today? Key triggers and takeaways for investors

Amid heightened geopolitical conflict in West Asia and concerns over US interest rates, the Indian market opened the week in the red, with Maruti and ICICI stocks among the top gainers.

Amid uncertainty around the US-Iran situation, investors continued to be cautious as the Indian markets on Monday opened in the red. With Brent Crude reaching fresh highs, the BSE Sensex stood at 76,408.05 points, shedding 107.38 points or 0.14 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 23,883.15 points, down 14.55 points or 0.06 per cent.

At 10:06 am on Monday, the Sensex was trading at 76,258.99, down 256.44 points or 0.34%, while the Nifty stood at 23,822.05, down 75.65 points or 0.32%.

Among the Sensex stocks, BEL (+0.77%), LT (+0.58%), Maruti (+0.38%), ICICI Bank (+0.35%) and Bharti Airtel (+0.28%) were among the top gainers, while Infosys (-2.72%), Tech Mahindra (-1.54%), HCL Tech (-1.68%), Tata Steel (-1.64%) and SBI (-0.89%) were among the major laggards. Other notable losers included TCS (-0.80%), Kotak Bank (-0.67%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.62%), Titan (-0.56%), Axis Bank (-0.55%), HDFC Bank (-0.51%) and Asian Paints (-0.47%).

Key triggers and takeaways for investors

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, points out that the elevated oil prices and continuing geopolitical uncertainty have kept investors' sentiment under pressure."Gift Nifty is trading around 23,950, down 60 points, indicating a weak opening for Indian equities," he adds.

Tailor says market participants are likely to track domestic technical levels and key global developments for further direction. Nifty is likely to see a measured start with a sideways-to-negative tone. The modest decline in Gift Nifty suggests some profit booking, while global markets offer limited support. Traders may remain selective amid uncertainty over oil prices and geopolitical developments, keeping the index within a broader range until a clear directional breakout emerges, he suggests.

Sensex and Nifty are primarily influenced by high geopolitical risks, rising crude oil prices, as well as new concerns regarding the interest-rate trajectory in the USA, says Stockify founder Piyush Jhunjhunwala. He explains that the tension between the US and Iran has driven oil prices higher, which is especially important for India, being a major crude oil importer, as this leads to concerns about inflation, margins, and overall economic prospects. In addition to this, Jhunjhunwala points out that market expectations of tightening monetary policy in the USA and renewed selling by foreign investors keep the risk appetite at low levels. "Foreign institutional investors sold roughly ₹3,112 crore of Indian securities on the last Friday, which only adds to the pressure on the domestic stock indices," he says.

Jhunjhunwala suggests that investors not assume that it is time to exit equities, considering the weak opening. He advises them to be aware of crude prices, world geopolitics, FII flows, and the upcoming inflation data to put the situation in perspective. They should also maintain a watch on the Nifty in the 23,750-23,800 zone, which is forming a significant support region.

For long-term investors, Jhunjhunwala says they should concentrate on investing in fundamentally sound companies and refrain from making rash decisions based solely on short-term market fluctuations. "Even if there are phases of volatility in the market, such times can bring opportunities to investors who have sufficient liquidity and a long enough investment horizon," he adds.

Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking says, "From a short-term perspective, only a move above the recent swing highs placed around 24,380 will signal resumption of positive momentum. Key short-term support is placed at 23,800–23,600 levels, being the confluence of the previous major gap area and the low of July 2026."

Commodities

At 10:43 am, Brent crude stood at $97.33 per barrel, up 1.05 points or 1.09%, while WTI crude stood at $92.50, gaining 1.02 points or 1.11%. Meanwhile, gold was trading at $4,400.77 per ounce, down $31.79 or 0.72%.

About commodities, Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst at Mudrex, says Gold is consolidating near $4,400 an ounce after stronger-than-expected August US jobs data raised expectations for a Fed rate hike. A daily close above $4,700 would strengthen the bullish setup and open a path toward $4,800-$5,000. Silver remains more sensitive to interest rates, but both metals continue to attract safe-haven demand amid the Iran conflict and concerns over US fiscal stability, he notes.

Meanwhile, WTI crude gained more than 9% to around $91.2 a barrel, marking its strongest weekly rise since mid-July as the Iran conflict escalates. The rupee held near ₹94.7-95.3/$ under pressure from a stronger dollar and higher oil import costs, he adds.