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Why Sensex, Nifty trading steadily? Banking stocks rise, IT under pressure; what investors should note

Indian markets opened flat on Tuesday, Jun 23, 2026, with Sensex at 77,141.16 +0.06% and Nifty at 24,115.50 +0.05% around 10:00 am. Know key triggers, top losers and gainers, and key takeaways for investors.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

Why Sensex, Nifty trading steadily? Banking stocks rise, IT under pressure; what investors should note
Stock market today(Representative image)
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Amid mixed global cues, the Indian markets opened steady on Tuesday, Jun 23, 2026, with both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty held near 77,141 & 24,115, respectively. At 10:00 am, BSE Sensex was at 77,141.16, up 47.09 points or 0.06%, trading between a low of 76,878.66 and a high of 77,192.63. NSE Nifty was at 24,115.50, up 12.60 points or 0.05%, with the day’s range between 24,040.05 and 24,135.50. 

Why Sensex and Nifty open flat, trading steadily?

"With Gift Nifty trading at 24,144, up by 44 points, the Asian markets traded mixed in early deals after a similar session on Wall Street, as investors continued to monitor developments in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations. Despite subdued global cues, the domestic market is likely to draw support from its resilient technical structure and improving risk sentiment," says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking. 

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, explains Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading steady with a flat-to-choppy note because a sharp rally in private banking stocks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank is completely offsetting heavy selling pressure in IT giants like TCS and Infosys.

"This sector rotation is taking place against a backdrop of conflicting catalysts: on one hand, cooling global Brent crude prices below $78 per barrel have boosted sentiment, but on the other hand, a weakening Indian Rupee at 94.69 and a slow southwest monsoon keep investors cautious. Furthermore, the slump in Indian IT is a direct spillover from overnight tech profit-taking on Wall Street, combined with investor nervousness ahead of high-profile corporate AGMs like Infosys and Trent today," he adds.

 Sensex Nifty Today: Top losers, gainers(Early trends)

In the early trend, the market gains were led by Sun Pharma +1.35% at Rs 1,888.55, followed by Titan +0.91%, ICICI Bank +0.71%, Eternal +0.70%, and Trent +0.69%. Banking and financial names like LT, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Bank also held firm in early trade. However, IT stocks weighed on sentiment as TCS slipped 1.94% to Rs 2,085.95 and Infosys dropped 2.70% to Rs 1,036.60. HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra traded lower too, while Maruti, SBI, and M&M saw minor cuts.

Nifty 50 was trading steadily with mixed cues across sectors. Around 10:00 am, Pharma and consumption led gains, and banking and financials also supported the index. On the downside, IT stocks dragged, and metal stocks were weak too, keeping the index range-bound.

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Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, says the current market trend creates a directionless headline index for investors. "Though underlying strength remains intact with gains in the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices making a structured 'buy on dips' strategy near the 23,850 Nifty support level the preferred approach," he adds.

"Overall, the technical setup remains positive despite ongoing consolidation near higher levels. The broader trend continues to favour the bulls, with 24,000 acting as an important support level. The immediate trading range for Nifty is expected between 24,000 and 24,300, while a decisive breakout above 24,200–24,300 could accelerate the next leg of the uptrend towards 24,500," says Aakash Shah. 

Global Market

Global cues were mixed as US futures traded lower, with Dow Jones futures down 0.20% at 51,608.43, S&P 500 futures off 0.37% at 7,472.79, and Nasdaq futures slipping 1.32% to 26,166.60. European markets were steady-to-positive, with DAX up 0.61% and FTSE gaining 0.71%, while CAC fell 0.25%. Asian markets showed a split trend: Gift Nifty was up 0.12% at 24,127.50, Straits Times rose 0.25%, but Nikkei dropped 1.74%, Hang Seng fell 1.04%, and KOSPI saw a sharp 6.34% cut.

Commodities were weak with Brent crude at $77.61, down 0.37%, and gold sliding 1.37% to $4,134.26. The dollar index held flat at 101.07, while USD/INR stayed near 94.66.

Bitcoin is trading around the $64,000 level after briefly testing resistance near $65,500. Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, says, "market sentiment improved following comments from JD Vance indicating progress in US–Iran negotiations. Although ETF outflows continue to weigh on sentiment, on-chain data paints a more constructive picture, with network activity rising sharply and Bitcoin exchange balances falling to levels last seen in 2019. A sustained break above $65,500 could make way for a move toward $70,000, while $63,000 remains the key support level."

 

 

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