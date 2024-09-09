Why are Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata investing heavily in this rapidly growing market? Know reason here

Tata Group's FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products Limited, is looking to strengthen its presence by entering new product categories.

Major industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata are investing significantly in India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Companies like Hindustan Unilever and ITC have already established a strong foothold. With India's rapidly growing economy and expanding consumer market, these corporate giants are keen to seize this opportunity.

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is preparing to invest up to Rs 3,900 crore in its FMCG unit. This investment, which will be raised through equity and debt, aims to compete with established players such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Coca-Cola, and Adani Wilmar. The Adani Group is also increasing its investments in the FMCG sector, planning to acquire three brands in the spices, packaged foods, and ready-to-cook segments. For this, they are arranging a fund of one billion dollars.

Tata Group's FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), is looking to strengthen its presence by entering new product categories. The company has more than doubled its capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2024-25 to Rs 785 crore, most of which will go towards a new plant in Vietnam. Recently, TCPL merged its three subsidiaries—Tata Consumer Soulfull Private Limited, NourishCo Beverages Limited, and Tata SmartFoods Limited.

Why are companies like Reliance, Adani, and Tata investing in a sector that already has strong players like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestlé India, Britannia Industries, Godrej, Marico, and Colgate-Palmolive?

The answer lies in India's rapidly expanding consumer market. Reliance Industries, in its annual report, stated that the Indian retail market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. It is expected to surpass $1.4 trillion by 2027. The report also highlights that India will become the world's third-largest retail market by 2030, behind only the U.S. and China. Key drivers include rising urbanization, increasing income levels, a growing number of working women, and an aspirational youth population.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Consumer Products Limited, echoed this sentiment, saying, "India's consumer market offers long-term structural opportunities. A young population, a growing middle class, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing aspirations are driving this growth." He further predicted that by the end of this decade, India's middle class will grow from around 30% to 50% of the population, with approximately 300 million people joining the middle class. Chandrasekaran believes that these conditions are favorable for Tata Consumer Products Limited.

However, there are challenges in the short to medium term, such as inflation and uncertain weather conditions. But from a long-term perspective, India's FMCG sector remains an attractive target for groups like Reliance, Tata, and Adani.



