Why are Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure rising despite sector weakness?

Reliance Power shares rose nearly 7% for a third day as Delhi HC sought clarification in the Jai Anmol Ambani case, lifting group stocks.

The Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power Ltd kept its momentum on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the NSE for a consecutive third day on Thursday. It was quoted at Rs 38.18, up 6.98%, at 12:49 IST on the NSE. It happened at a time when the benchmark NIFTY reached 25889.45, up around 0.27% on the day. The BSE Sensex is at 84718.27, up 0.19%. The development is encouraging for the company, keeping in mind the fact that the Reliance Power shares have slipped around 4.38% in the last month. Reliance Power soared despite the fact that the Nifty Energy index slipped around 4.37% in the last month. Reliance Power is a constituent of the index, which was quoted Thursday at 34737, down 0.53%.

(Reliance Power plant.)

Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure surge

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure jumped after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought clarification from the Union government on the case related to Jai Anmol Ambani. Reliance Power jumped 5% immediately afterwards. Reliance Infra hit the upper circuit on Wednesday and closed at Rs 150, registering a 5% gain. It came after the Delhi High Court directed the Union Bank of India to explain whether it had issued a show-cause notice to Jai Anmol Ambani before taking the action. It said that the borrower must be given an opportunity to respond.

Who is Jai Anmol Ambani?

The eldest son of industrialist Anil Ambani and actor Tina Ambani (Munim) hit the headlines when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged an FIR against him on December 9, 2025. Jai Anmol is also a director at Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd., Unlimit Iot Pvt Ltd and an executive director at Reliance Health Insurance Ltd. Earlier, he was a Non-Executive Director at Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.