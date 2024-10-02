Twitter
Maharashtra government sets up commission for probe into shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

'Avoid non-essential...': India's advisory amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

'2 October yaad hai na': Social media buzzes with Drishyam memes on Gandhi Jayanti

'Auto tune left the chat': Sibling duo's cover of Anuv Jain's song will leave you spellbound, WATCH viral video

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

Business

Why Anil Ambani's Reliance companies' share price skyrocketing? Know reason behind this

In September, Anil Ambani Group stocks saw a significant resurgence, with Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power rallying 60% each.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Why Anil Ambani's Reliance companies' share price skyrocketing? Know reason behind this
Anil Ambani Group stocks experienced a notable resurgence in September, with Reliance Power and Infrastructure rising 60% each. Two companies from the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, have seen a surprising surge in the last one month.

With a 69.79% gain over the previous month, Reliance Power's shares have been on the rise. Over the last few days, investors have seen a 23.26% return. The stock saw a significant increase today, reaching Rs 51.09 a share, from Rs 41.45 on September 25. Investor expectations for large future earnings have increased as a result of this steady rise.

Reliance Infrastructure's share price has also been rising, currently trading between one and one and a half percent higher. This increase continues the bullish trend of Reliance Power. The company's shares increased during the trading session on October 1st, just before the Reliance Infrastructure board meeting. 

On October 1st, Reliance Infrastructure said that its board has approved a proposal to fund Rs 2,930 crore by issuing VFSI Holdings Pte Limited unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

According to a regulatory filing made by the company, the FCCBs will have a 10-year maturity period, an ultra-low cost coupon of 5% annually, and be unsecured.

“The Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (Reliance Infrastructure) at its meeting held today has approved raising of funds up to USD 350 million (Rs 2,930 crore) to VFSI Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP, a leading global alternative investment firm,” it added.

The Employees Stock Option Scheme was also introduced by the corporation. According to the statement, "ESOS will provide a grant of up to 2.60 crore equity shares of value of over Rs 850 crore - representing 5% of fully diluted capital." It further stated that ESOS will enable employee earning potential in line with the performance and expansion of the business.

