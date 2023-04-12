Whopping net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s neighbours

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, lives in Mumbai with his wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Mukesh Ambani and his family live in Antilia, which is India’s most expensive home, Antilia is located in Altamound Road, South Mumbai. Altamound Road is called Asia’s most expensive row and it is called ‘Billionaires Row’ too.

The area where Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia is situated is home to many billionaire businessmen. In this article, we will take a look at the net worth of the neighbours of Mukesh Ambani.

Motiwal Oswal

The Oswal family are neighbours of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. In the year 2020, Motilal Oswal Trust bought duplex houses on the 13th and 17th floors of '33 South'. According to reports, the net worth of Motiwal Oswal is Rs 4242.11 crore.

N Chandrasekaran

The family of N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, is also the neighbor of Mukesh Ambani. Chandrasekaran’s family had been living in the area for the last 5 years. But a few years ago, he bought the duplex on the 11th and 12th floor of another tower for Rs 98 crore. Chandrasekaran is the top paid CEO in India and in 2021-2022, he got a package of Rs 109 crore. According to reports, Chandrasekaran is a billionaire.

Harsh Jain

Rachna Jain, the wife of Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain, bought a duplex in the area for Rs 72 crore. The net worth of Harsh Jain is around Rs 847.8 crore.

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

Disgraced banker Rana Kapoor had bought a residential complex on the posh Altamount Road in Mumbai for Rs 128 crore. There are 6 apartments in this apartment block named Khurshidabad Building. Its cost is over Rs 150 crore.