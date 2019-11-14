Wholesale inflation reduces to 0.16% in Oct from 0.33% in Sept

As per government data revealed on Thursday, wholesale prices-based inflation eased further to 0.16% in October, compared to 0.33% in September due to a decline in prices of manufactured items and non-food articles.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated that based on the monthly Wholesale Price index (WPI), the build-up inflation rate for this financial year was 1.92% compared to 4.90% recorded in the previous year.

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 0.16% (provisional) for the month of October, 2019 (over October, 2018) as compared to 0.33% (provisional) for the previous month and 5.54% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.92% compared to a build-up rate of 4.90% in the corresponding period of the previous year,'' a government statement read.

"The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group increased from 5.98% in September 2019 to 7.65% in October 2019," the press release stated.

However, the Wholesale Price index (WPI) of all commodities rose by 0.7% from the previous month's figures.