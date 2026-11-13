Who will replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia? 3 Indian-origin executives in the race

BUSINESS
Nvidia looks for a permanent CEO after Jensen Huang resignation. Sanjay Mehrotra, Nikesh Arora, Thomas Kurian reportedly in race with Colette Kress, Lisa Su, Rene Haas.
Nvidia is looking for a permanent successor to its long-time CEO Jensen Huang, and three Indian-origin executives have reportedly emerged as possible candidates for the top job, Reuters reported.
Sanjay Mehrotra, Nikesh Arora and Thomas Kurian are among the names doing the rounds, alongside other prominent technology leaders such as Colette Kress, Ian Buck, Rene Haas, Lisa Su, Pat Gelsinger and Tim Cook.
Nvidia's board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO following Huang's departure. The board said it will evaluate both internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement.
Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for 33 years, resigned effective immediately on November 12 after scrutiny over his private life. The board said operations and the product roadmap will continue without interruption.
Colette Kress (interim CEO, with Nvidia since 2013), Ian Buck (VP hyperscale, architect of CUDA), Rene Haas (CEO of Arm, ex-Nvidia), Lisa Su (CEO of AMD), Pat Gelsinger (ex-Intel CEO), Johny Srouji (Apple hardware chief) and even Tim Cook have been mentioned in reports.
Finding a successor won't be easy. The next CEO will inherit a company at the centre of the AI boom and must manage rapid growth, competition, export restrictions and scrutiny of AI investments