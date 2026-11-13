Who will replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia? 3 Indian-origin executives in the race

Nvidia looks for a permanent CEO after Jensen Huang resignation. Sanjay Mehrotra, Nikesh Arora, Thomas Kurian reportedly in race with Colette Kress, Lisa Su, Rene Haas.

Nvidia is looking for a permanent successor to its long-time CEO Jensen Huang, and three Indian-origin executives have reportedly emerged as possible candidates for the top job, Reuters reported.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Nikesh Arora and Thomas Kurian are among the names doing the rounds, alongside other prominent technology leaders such as Colette Kress, Ian Buck, Rene Haas, Lisa Su, Pat Gelsinger and Tim Cook.

Interim CEO named, board evaluating candidates

Nvidia's board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO following Huang's departure. The board said it will evaluate both internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement.

Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for 33 years, resigned effective immediately on November 12 after scrutiny over his private life. The board said operations and the product roadmap will continue without interruption.

Who are the 3 Indian-origin candidates?

Sanjay Mehrotra has been CEO of memory chipmaker Micron Technology since 2017. He co-founded SanDisk in 1988 and has deep semiconductor experience. Micron's close business ties with Nvidia could work in his favour.

Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks since 2018, has been floated by investors, reported Economic Times. A former Google and SoftBank executive, his strength is in managing large tech businesses, though his background is in cybersecurity.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, is also reportedly in the running, per Axios. He oversees Google's cloud, enterprise software and AI services, with experience in large-scale operations.

Other big names in the race

Colette Kress (interim CEO, with Nvidia since 2013), Ian Buck (VP hyperscale, architect of CUDA), Rene Haas (CEO of Arm, ex-Nvidia), Lisa Su (CEO of AMD), Pat Gelsinger (ex-Intel CEO), Johny Srouji (Apple hardware chief) and even Tim Cook have been mentioned in reports.

Finding a successor won't be easy. The next CEO will inherit a company at the centre of the AI boom and must manage rapid growth, competition, export restrictions and scrutiny of AI investments