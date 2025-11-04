Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms

After Gopichand Hinduja’s death, questions arise over who will lead the vast Hinduja Group amid a complex family succession and power structure.

Who will succeed Gopichand Hinduja? The Hinduja Group chairman, one of the richest people in the UK, passed away Tuesday, leaving behind many potential successors. With a succession plan well in place, much before the tragedy struck the business empire, there should not be a void at the top. However, as there are too many contenders, a power struggle at the top can not be ruled out. A single business tycoon to succeed Gopichand Hinduja has not been publicly and explicitly named.

Hinduja Group successor

Under the present structure, Prakash Hinduja, the Chairman of Hinduja Group (Europe), and Ashok Hinduja, the Chairman of Hinduja Group of Companies (India), are just below Gopichand Hinduja. In his absence, they are the most natural people to take forward the legacy. Next in line of succession are the people from the third generation. They are Gopichand Hinduja's son, Dheeraj Hinduja, who is the Chairman of Ashok Leyland. His other son, Sanjay Hinduja, chairs Gulf Oil. Prakash Hinduja's son, Shom Hinduja, is the Chairman of Hinduja Renewables. Srichand Hinduja's daughters, Vinoo Hinduja and Shanu Hinduja

Manage Hinduja Bank in Switzerland.

(Hinduja brothers- Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok.)

Hinduja family succession plan

The Hinduja Group has historically emphasised the policy of "four bodies, one soul" philosophy, where the brothers led collectively. All four brothers of the Hinduja family signed a letter in 2014 formalizing the philosophy of collective ownership. They said in the letter, "Everything belongs to everyone, and nothing belongs to anyone." The letter was signed to reaffirm the family's long-standing tradition of shared control. It also ensured that no single brother had ownership over any part of the business.

Hinduja family feud

However, soon the first crack appeared in 2020, when Vinoo Hinduja, daughter of Srichand Hinduja, challenged the enforceability of the 2014 letter as Srichand Hinduja's "litigant friend" based on a lasting power of attorney signed in 2015 owing to his illness. She withdrew the lasting power of attorney in the London court and the family announced a settlement to their long-standing dispute in November 2023. This agreement effectively ended years of legal battles and public discord.