Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL), currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, has received five potential resolution plans under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). While the company has not officially revealed the names of the applicants, reports suggest that major corporate players such as the Adani Group, Vedanta, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL - Naveen Jindal), Dalmia Bharat and PNC Infratech are in the race to acquire the debt-trapped firm.

What’s the case?

According to disclosures made under SEBI Regulation 30 and Schedule III, Clause 16(i), the Resolution Professional (RP) has received five applications by the set deadline, each accompanied by an Earnest Money Deposit. These proposals have come from potential investors aiming to acquire and revive the assets of Jaiprakash Associates (Jaypee Group).

What next?

The Resolution Professional will now evaluate all submitted proposals and present them to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for review. Based on the selected plan, a clear roadmap for reviving the company can be established.

Background of Jaiprakash Associates

Once among India’s leading infrastructure companies, Jaiprakash Associates slipped into insolvency due to heavy debt burdens and delays in project execution. The company is currently undergoing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

How much does JAL owe?

Jaiprakash Associates owes Rs 55,493.43 crore to various banks and financial institutions. The company recently disclosed that a group of lenders has transferred its outstanding loans to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), though the exact amount transferred has not been revealed.