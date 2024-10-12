All four have already made significant contributions to the Adani Group’s diverse businesses

Gautam Adani, the second-richest man in Asia, has turned 62, and now questions have arised about who will inherit his vast $213 billion empire. The four family members likely to take over are his two sons, Karan and Jeet Adani, and his two nephews, Pranav and Sagar Adani.

All four have already made significant contributions to the Adani Group’s diverse businesses, from transforming Asia’s largest slum to building a groundbreaking renewable energy park.

Earlier reports suggested Gautam Adani had outlined succession plans, stating his heirs would assume leadership by the early 2030s, each having an equal stake in the family trust. However, Adani’s representatives denied any specific timeline, clarifying that while the four men are involved in key areas of the business, no formal handover has been confirmed yet.

Karan Adani, who holds a degree in economics from Purdue University, is the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited. He has played a crucial role in expanding the ports business. His brother Jeet Adani, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, is responsible for overseeing the Adani Group’s growing airport portfolio.

Their cousin, Pranav Adani, leads the Adani Group’s agro, oil, and gas sectors. A Boston University graduate, Pranav is spearheading a project to redevelop Dharavi, Mumbai’s largest slum. Meanwhile, Sagar Adani, who studied at Brown University, is the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited. He is leading an ambitious project to build one of the world’s largest renewable energy parks, visible from space.

As the next generation of Adani leaders takes shape, the future of the empire rests in their hands.