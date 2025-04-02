An alumnus of Doon School and later Presidency College in Kolkata, Mallya demonstrated exceptional acumen by acquiring United Breweries shares while still a student.

Vittal Mallya, the father of Vijay Mallya, was an entrepreneur who transformed India's business landscape. Known as the "liquor baron," he was the first Indian director and later chairman of United Breweries (UB) Group in 1947. Born in 1924 in Karnataka, Vittal Mallya created a vast empire spanning beverages, processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides. Under his leadership, UB Group acquired iconic brands such as McDowell and Kissan, gaining dominance in the liquor and processed food industries. By the early 1980s, his empire encompassed over 30 companies across diverse sectors, including Cadbury India, British Paints, and Mysore Electro-Chemical Works.

An alumnus of Doon School and later Presidency College in Kolkata, Mallya demonstrated exceptional acumen by acquiring United Breweries shares while still a student. Relocating to Bangalore in 1952, he expanded aggressively by acquiring breweries and distilleries across India. Despite challenges like prohibition drives in the 1970s, Mallya adapted by acquiring more assets and securing control over key ingredients like hops for beer production.

Beyond liquor and food, Mallya's influence extended to paints, batteries, sewing machines and pharmaceuticals. He became chairman of Cadbury India and British Paints and played a pivotal role in companies like Hindustan Polymers and Hoechst AG. His ability to identify opportunities and execute bold acquisitions elevated his modest enterprise into a powerhouse valued at hundreds of crores.

On the personal front, Vittal Mallya was known for his frugal habits despite his immense success. He passed away on October 13, 1983, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and strategic brilliance. His son, Vijay Mallya, inherited the UB Group but adopted a contrasting lifestyle that earned him the title "the king of good times".