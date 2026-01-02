Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas founder-MD dies after sudden cardiac arrest during family vacation

In a statement, Aequitas said of Bhaiya: "He was not only a visionary investor, but also a builder of institutions — deeply committed to intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and long-term thinking."

Siddhartha Bhaiya, founder and managing director (MD) at Aequitas Investments, died on December 31 after a sudden cardiac arrest during a family vacation in New Zealand, the company announced in a statement on Friday. "It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025," the firm said in its statement. Bhaiya, a stock market veteran, was known for for taking bold cash calls.

Siddhartha Bhaiya had more than two decades of experience working in portfolio management. He had started his investment career as a fund manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund in 2005. He was among the youngest fund managers at the Portfolio Management Services division of the fund. After spending nearly 7 years at Nippon India, Bhaiya left the company in September 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. The next year, he founded Aequitas Investment Consultancy Private Limited, which serves a niche clientele of Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) persons and family offices. Bhaiya had been serving as the MD and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Aequitas -- a USD 650 million firm delivering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 percent. Siddhartha Bhaiya was a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and earned a certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Aequitas issues statement

In its statement, Aequitas said of Bhaiya: "He was not only a visionary investor, but also a builder of institutions — deeply committed to intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and long-term thinking. His ability to combine rigorous analysis with clarity of purpose shaped Aequitas into a distinctive organisation grounded in strong values, robust processes, and a culture of accountability."