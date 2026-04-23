FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Rs 11.75 crore buy Mitchell Starc nears return; first match timeline revealed

Deepak Tijori on winning 20 international Best Actor awards, hopes Bollywood would 'offer opportunities': 'It is never too late to find its moment'

Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’

Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal? Bikaji Foods founder dies at 75 after complaining sudden uneasiness

PNB Joins Hands with Kiwi to Expand Credit on UPI for 180 million Customers

Sapne vs Everyone 2 trailer: Paramvir Singh Cheema fights to prove himself in Bollywood, Ambrish Verma gets tangled in real estate and politics

Anurag Basu opens up about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s romantic film: 'Not more than 45 days of shoot done'

Naveen Kumar Bandaru: Driving Performance Improvements in Distributed Computing Systems

Tamil Nadu polls 2026: Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith cast their vote, Vijay Sethupathi advices 'everyone come and vote'

Imran Khan breaks silence on leading Ashneer Grover biopic: 'I have not even heard of this project'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Rs 11.75 crore buy Mitchell Starc nears return; first match timeline revealed

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Rs 11.75 crore buy Mitchell Starc nears return; first

Deepak Tijori on winning 20 international Best Actor awards, hopes Bollywood would 'offer opportunities': 'It is never too late to find its moment'

Deepak Tijori on winning 20 Best Actor awards, hopes Bollywood would...

Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’

Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal? Bikaji Foods founder dies at 75 after complaining sudden uneasiness

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods International, died on Thursday at the age of 75. As PTI reported, Shiv Ratan Agarwal  complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai at around 7:30 am, where he passed away. Hs wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery, and doctors had advised rest, due to which he had been staying in Chennai.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal? Bikaji Foods founder dies at 75 after complaining sudden uneasiness
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods International, died on Thursday at the age of 75. As PTI reported, Shiv Ratan Agarwal  complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai at around 7:30 am, where he passed away. Hs wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery, and doctors had advised rest, due to which he had been staying in Chennai.

About Bikaji

Shiv Ratan Agarwal Agarwal, a resident of Sardulganj in Bikaner, founded Shivdeep Products in 1986. He later rebranded as Bikaji in 1993. Bikaji is popular Indian packaged snack brands, with its advertisements featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. It has expanded its presence in bhujia, namkeen, and sweets, competing with other big names like Bikanerwala.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences descrbing the news “deeply saddening.” 

On X, he wrote, “The news of the sudden passing of renowned industrialist and Bikaji CMD, Mr. Shivratan Agarwal, is deeply saddening. The passing of Mr. Agarwal, who brought Bikaner’s Bhujia to national and international fame through the Bikaji brand, is an irreparable loss. May God grant peace to the departed soul and grant his family strength in this grief.” 

Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal?

Shiv Ratan Agarwal was the founder chairman and executive director of Bikaji Foods International, a maker of Indian snacks and sweets. Shiv Ratan Agarwal, had an estimated real-time net worth of approximately Rs 15,279 crore ($1.4 billion - $1.9 billion) as of late 2024–early 2026. As per few reports, Agarwal only studied till class 8th.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Rs 11.75 crore buy Mitchell Starc nears return; first match timeline revealed
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Rs 11.75 crore buy Mitchell Starc nears return; first
Deepak Tijori on winning 20 international Best Actor awards, hopes Bollywood would 'offer opportunities': 'It is never too late to find its moment'
Deepak Tijori on winning 20 Best Actor awards, hopes Bollywood would...
Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’
Rajpal Yadav talks about 12 year age gap with wife Radha
Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal? Bikaji Foods founder dies at 75 after complaining sudden uneasiness
Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal? Bikaji Foods founder dies at 75
PNB Joins Hands with Kiwi to Expand Credit on UPI for 180 million Customers
PNB Joins Hands with Kiwi to Expand Credit on UPI for 180 million Customers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement