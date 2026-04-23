Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal? Bikaji Foods founder dies at 75 after complaining sudden uneasiness

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods International, died on Thursday at the age of 75. As PTI reported, Shiv Ratan Agarwal complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai at around 7:30 am, where he passed away. Hs wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery, and doctors had advised rest, due to which he had been staying in Chennai.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods International, died on Thursday at the age of 75. As PTI reported, Shiv Ratan Agarwal complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai at around 7:30 am, where he passed away. Hs wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery, and doctors had advised rest, due to which he had been staying in Chennai.

About Bikaji

Shiv Ratan Agarwal Agarwal, a resident of Sardulganj in Bikaner, founded Shivdeep Products in 1986. He later rebranded as Bikaji in 1993. Bikaji is popular Indian packaged snack brands, with its advertisements featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. It has expanded its presence in bhujia, namkeen, and sweets, competing with other big names like Bikanerwala.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences descrbing the news “deeply saddening.”

On X, he wrote, “The news of the sudden passing of renowned industrialist and Bikaji CMD, Mr. Shivratan Agarwal, is deeply saddening. The passing of Mr. Agarwal, who brought Bikaner’s Bhujia to national and international fame through the Bikaji brand, is an irreparable loss. May God grant peace to the departed soul and grant his family strength in this grief.”

Who was Shiv Ratan Agarwal?

Shiv Ratan Agarwal was the founder chairman and executive director of Bikaji Foods International, a maker of Indian snacks and sweets. Shiv Ratan Agarwal, had an estimated real-time net worth of approximately Rs 15,279 crore ($1.4 billion - $1.9 billion) as of late 2024–early 2026. As per few reports, Agarwal only studied till class 8th.