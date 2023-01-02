Who was RK Krishna Kumar, Ratan Tata’s close aide and Tata Group’s crisis manager par excellence?

File Photo

“Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishna Kumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally.” - Ratan Tata

Tata group veteran RK Krishna Kumar, known in business circles as KK of Bombay House, passed away on Sunday, January 1, aged 84. A friend and confidant of Ratan Tata, the veteran business leader was a one company man, who was responsible for some major milestones for the group in a five-decade career.

Kumar at one time headed the hotel chain of Tata Group, India hotels, retired as a Director of Tata Sons. He is the man who set the platform for Tata Tea to become the world’s second biggest tea company. But more than anything else, KK was the crisis manager of the conglomerate in crucial times, even in the face of terrorism. Here’s all you need to know about the “true veteran” of Tata Group.

RK Krishna Kumar, Crisis manager par excellence

Under the stewardship of Ratan Tata, KK was part of his elite group which made crucial contributions in turning the conglomerate into a $100 billion business group. His biggest contribution on the business front was the acquisition of Tetley by Tata in 200 for GBP 271 million, a deal which catapulted Tata to the position of world's second biggest tea maker. The Tetley deal proved crucial in putting the Tata Group on the world map.

Born to a Police Commissioner father in Kerala's Thalassery, Krishna Kumar did his schooling from Madras Christian College school in Chennai before pursuing graduation from the city's Loyola College. KK joined Tata Group as a fresher in 1963 after topping his post graduate class at the Presidency College of the University of Madras.

Starting out at Tata Administrative Services, he went on to work for the Group's beverage arm and eventually climbed to the top to become the managing director of the company. He was then given the task of heading the India Hotels Company.

Growing through the ranks, KK entered Ratan Tata's elite group in 1997 during the Assam crisis where cadres of terror outfit Ulfa held Tata Tea workers hostage. He played a crucial role during the crisis.

KK's crisis management skills again came to the fore in 2008 during the Mumbai terror attacks. When terrorists targeted Tata Group's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, KK steered the Group's operations to rescue the hotel staff and guests inside.

KK retired in 2013 after reaching the age of 75, when directors of the Tata Group are supposed to step down. But despite his retirement, KK remained active with the group’s inner workings, working with the Tata Trusts and Ratan Tata in philanthropic activities. As per reports, he was included by Ratan Tata in the core team that worked on the ouster of Cyrus Mistry from the leadership of the group.

