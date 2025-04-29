An Indian tech startup founder allegedly killed his wife and one of his sons at their home in the United States last week, the police said and added that the man then committed suicide. The incident took place on April 24 in the family’s Newcastle home in Washington. Harshavardhana S Kikkeri was from Mysuru where his company HoloWorld is headquartered. He was the CEO of the robotics firm which was co-founded by his 44-year-old wife Shwetha Panyam. The Seattle Times reported that Kikkeri killed his wife and their 14-year-old son Dhruva Kikkeri.

An Indian tech startup founder allegedly killed his wife and one of his sons at their home in the United States last week, the police said and added that the man then committed suicide. The incident took place on April 24 in the family’s Newcastle home in Washington. Harshavardhana S Kikkeri was from Mysuru where his company HoloWorld is headquartered. He was the CEO of the robotics firm which was co-founded by his 44-year-old wife Shwetha Panyam. The Seattle Times reported that Kikkeri killed his wife and their 14-year-old son Dhruva Kikkeri.

The Police reached at the scene of the incident after receiving a 911 call and found blood on a window and a bullet in the street along with three bodies at a townhouse in King County, reported Seattle Times quoting King County sheriff’s spokesperson Brandyn Hull.

They had another son who survived as he was not present at their home at the time of the incident. After the second son came home, investigators escorted him safely from there, according to some news reports.

However, the police did not find the cause that led to such an incident and the police are further investigating the matter. Investigation has revealed that though the neighbours found the family to be friendly, they said the family was also reserved.

Who was Harshavardhana Kikkeri?

Harshavardhana Kikkeri is from Manya's Kikkeri village in Karnataka. He earned a masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University in New York and was employed with big tech firms like Microsoft. He had specialised in robotics. After his studies, he returned to India in 2017 and co-founded HoloWorld with his wife Shwetha. However, the company had to close its operations in 2022, according to the Indian Express. But surprisingly its social media accounts continued to be active till November 2023 when they were updated for the last time.

The entrepreneur had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pitched his idea of using robots for border security.