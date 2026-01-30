All about 'Superjet' SJ-100: HAL's big bet to tap IndiGo, Air India, other Indian airlines, challenge Airbus, Boeing
Who was CJ Roy? Confident group Chairman dies after shooting himself at his office amid ED raids
Confident Group chairman CJ Roy died by suicide amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at multiple premises linked to the Confident Group over the past several days. As per reports, he shot himself dead at his office near Richmond Circle in Ashok Nagar Bengaluru. However Police is yet to confirm.
CJ Roy arrived at his office in afternoon while ED was conducting inspections and searches, He shot himself with his licensed gun at his office, and was later rushed toto a small private hospital and then shifted to Narayana Hospital at HSR layout. He was declared dead. Roy was raided by the Enforcement Directorate and subjected to questioning.
CJ Roy,57, was a native of Kerala's Kochi, and was the Chairman of Confident Group, major real estate developer that operates in several southern Indian states, including Kerala and Karnataka. He also produced Malayalam films, including Mohanlal's big-budget movie Casanova (2012). Confident Group was also the title sponsor for a few seasons of the Malayalam TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal.