Who was CJ Roy? Confident group Chairman dies after shooting himself at his office amid ED raids

CJ Roy arrived at his office in afternoon while ED was conducting inspections and searches, He shot himself with his licensed gun at his office, and was later rushed toto a small private hospital and then shifted to Narayana Hospital at HSR layout. He was declared dead. Roy was raided by the Enforcement Directorate and subjected to questioning.

Who was CJ Roy?

CJ Roy,57, was a native of Kerala's Kochi, and was the Chairman of Confident Group, major real estate developer that operates in several southern Indian states, including Kerala and Karnataka. He also produced Malayalam films, including Mohanlal's big-budget movie Casanova (2012). Confident Group was also the title sponsor for a few seasons of the Malayalam TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal.