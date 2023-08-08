Who was Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry founder who passed away in Leh?

Murty joined Cadury as a Sales and Marketing professional. After having worked with the company for five-and-a-half-year, he worked with Prudential ICICI AMC.

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of the online furniture store, has died of a cardiac arrest. He was in Leh at the time of his death. Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the company, informed the world about his death.

"Extremely devastated to inform you that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Shah wrote.

Murty joined Cadury as a Sales and Marketing professional. After having worked with the company for five-and-a-half-year, he worked with Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) as VP Marketing and Customer Service.

He also worked with Levi's for five months. He started his first venture Origin Resources. After the company shuttered in 2005, he became Britannia's marketing manager.

He started Pepperfry in June 2011.

The company was valued at 460 million dollars in November 2021.

He was also the CEO of the company.

Ambareesh Vedantam Murty did BE from the Delhi College of Engineering. He also did an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.