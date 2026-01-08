Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age of 49 in US due to..., know his education, net worth

Industrialist and Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal died at the age of 49 due to cardiac arrest. Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Know his education, net worth

Industrialist and Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal died at the age of 49 due to cardiac arrest while recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York from a skiing accident in the US. The sudden death of son Agnivesh was confirmed by Anil Agarwal, who called it the 'darkest' day of his life.

In a post, he wrote, 'My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us.' He added that no words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child.

Who was Agnivesh Agarwal?

Agnivesh, who was affectionately called 'Agni' by his family was born in Patna on 3 June, 1976 in a middle-class Bihari family. He was the eldest child of Anil Agarwal and Kiran Agarwal. He has one sister, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, who is the current Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and a Non-Executive Director at Vedanta.

He studied at the Mayo College in Ajmer and then pursued his higher education from US. He worked in US for many years, to gain professional exposure of corporate and business models. Agnivesh later worked at Vedanta Group Companies. Anil described him as 'the light of his mother’s life, a protective brother, a loyal friend, and a gentle soul who touched everyone he met.'

Agnivesh Agarwal was married to Puja Bangur. She is the daughter of Hari Mohan Bangur, the Managing Director of Shree Cement. The net worth of Agnivesh Agarwal is not known, while his father Anil Agarwal, had an estimated net worth of about Rs 3.66 lakh crore in 2025.

Anil Agarwal in his post wrote, 'Agnivesh was many things - a sportsman, a musician, a leader. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human. To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world.'

Mourning his sudden death, Anil Aggarwal concluding his post wrote, 'There was so much life ahead of him. So many dreams yet to be lived. His absence leaves a void for his family and friends. We thank all his friends, colleagues and well-wishers for always being there for him. Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched. I do not know how to walk this path without you, but I will try carrying your light forward.'