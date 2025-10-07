Who owns Sresan Pharma, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup?

The Coldrif cough syrup is manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based company.

Several state governments, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after 14 children died due to the alleged consumption of it in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Many tests revealed that Coldrif contained a highly poisonous substance. The Coldrif syrup is manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based company.

Who owns Sresan Pharmaceuticals?

The company’s owner has been identified as Ranganathan Govindarajan, who is currently missing, reports suggest. A special police team (SIT) has been deployed to trace him. The company was reportedly started as a private limited company in 1990 and was restarted as a proprietorship later. On Instamart, Sresan Pharmaceutical Maker has been described as a trader of cough syrups.

The private limited company has four directors listed as Ranganathan Govindarajan, Ranganathan Rani, Govindan Bala Subramanian, and Ranganathan Govindan, as per Zauba Corp. Ranganathan Govindarajan is the last-standing director, appointed in 2009, as per the records. NDTV Profit said that according to documents of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a private limited company named Sresan Pharmaceuticals existed earlier, with a director named ‘Ranganathan Govindarajan’.

Health Ministry confirms diethylene glycol in Coldrif

The Health Ministry confirmed that the Coldrif cough syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts. Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is to recommend the cancellation of Sresan Pharma’s manufacturing licence, CNBCTV18 reported.

READ | EPFO plans BIG Diwali gift for pensioners? May hike minimum pension under EPS-95 from Rs 1000 to Rs...; key decision expected on Oct 10-11