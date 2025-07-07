Who owns last iconic Nano car? It has a nickname..., symbolises Ratan Tata's...

The last Nano car, which is nicknamed ‘Lily’, holds the legacy and true significance of Ratan Tata’s vision. The last Nano, a white-colored six-year-old vehicle, is not just a car, it's a symbol of Ratan Tata’s vision for an affordable and safe vehicle that they could own.

Ratan Tata was not only a businessman and chairman of Tata Group but also a visionary who expanded the company and created iconic products one of them including Tata Nano, the iconic small and budget car made for middle class owners whose dreams were realised as the car emerged as an affordable option. The last Nano car, which is nicknamed ‘Lily’, holds the legacy and true significance of Ratan Tata’s vision.

Emotional significance of Lily, last Nano

The owner of the last Nano or ‘Lily’ is Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s former assistant and currently General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. He recently gave an emotional tribute to the car in a social media post. While calling it a “memory keeper”, Naidu highlighted its emotional attributes and appreciated its engineering vision of a bold, compassionate, and an affordable vehicle that symbolises a true connect with the masses.

Last Nano’s connect with Ratan Tata

The last Nano, a white-colored six-year-old vehicle, is not just a car, it's a symbol of Ratan Tata’s vision for an affordable and safe vehicle that they could own. A compact hatchback, Nano had a major impact among middle class families as they could improve their lives with a small addition of this car. The car has an emotional connect to Ratan Tata as it represented ideals like dignity, affordability, and progress for the Indian masses.

Lily is also a symbol of the visionary idea behind Nano’s origins that stems from an idea that struck Ratan Tata when he saw a family of four riding a two-wheeler in the rain and dreamed of a safer alternative.

Shantanu Naidu poured all his heart into the post in which he called her a “whisper of an engineering legacy never meant to be forgotten” and thanked the car for supporting for so long despite the “battle-scar dents” it suffered over the years. He wrote, “Six years to Lily today :) She may be small but she has held the weight of my entire life, breakdown breakthroughs, love and loss. She’s a memory keeper, evidence of a promise kept, and a whisper of an engineering legacy never meant to be forgotten. Thank you, Lily, for your loyalty and love, despite all the battle scar dents. Happy sixth.”

His tribute is an indication of a Ratan Tata’s fulfilled promise to the millions of Indians of making a luxury product like a car an affordable purchase. Naidu, who is close to Tata and his family brings a personal and emotional angle to the last Nano car. It also signifies Naidu’s heartful respect and appreciation for the business legend’s vision and values.