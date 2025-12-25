Who owns FlyExpress? New airline set to launch operations in India after receiving govt clearance

The push for new airlines in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world has gained momentum in the backdrop of the IndiGo crisis. Tens of thousands of passengers were stranded across India due to mass flight cancellations, drawing widespread criticism.

The central government has given regulatory clearance to two new airlines -- Al Hind Air and FlyExpress -- a major step to raise competition in India's fast-growing aviation market. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued no-objection certificates to the carriers this week, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said. The development comes hot on the heels of an operational crisis at IndiGo, India's largest airline, which cancelled thousands of flights earlier this month, sparking questions about its unchecked dominance in the sector. While Al Hind Air is promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, little is known about the owners behind FlyExpress. Let us tell you here.

According to media reports, FlyExpress is headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana. The airline is reportedly backed by promoters with extensive experience in logistics, courier, and cargo operations. Amar Ujala reports that the company is headed by one Konkati Suresh, though more details about its leadership remain sketchy at this time. FlyExpress is currently in its pre-operational phase and will now work towards obtaining an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline is expected to commence operations sometime next year. Government insiders say FlyExpress is expected to focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 city connectivity -- leveraging the Centre's UDAN scheme to reach underserved routes.

The push for new airlines in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world has gained momentum in the backdrop of the IndiGo crisis. Tens of thousands of passengers were stranded across India due to the mass flight cancellations, drawing widespread criticism and raising serious concerns over poor sectoral competition. India currently has nine scheduled domestic airlines in operation, but the industry has seen several exits in recent years, with Jet Airways and Go First ceasing operations over financial strain.