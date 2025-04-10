Originally maroon, the Cadillac was later repainted during its restoration at Flamingo Garage in Kochi to maintain its vintage appeal. It now carries the registration number MAS 2100 and remains the actor's prized possession.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest man and his brother Anil Ambani are among India’s most well-known industrialists. Mukesh Ambani resides in the iconic Antilia in Mumbai worth Rs 15000 crore and is known for his refined taste in luxury. His extensive car collection — reportedly over 170 high-end vehicles, including everything from Ferraris to Rolls-Royces — is stored in the Jio Garage at his residence.

Interestingly, one classic car with a unique legacy — a vintage Cadillac that once belonged to their late father Dhirubhai Ambani — is not in either brother’s possession. Instead, this piece of automotive history is owned by Malayalam film legend Mohanlal.

The car, a 1958 left-hand-drive Cadillac, was originally purchased by K Balaji, a well-known film producer and Mohanlal’s father-in-law. After acquiring it from Dhirubhai Ambani, Balaji kept the vehicle in Chennai, where it also appeared in several of his films. Eventually, Mohanlal had the car moved to Kochi, where it underwent careful restoration.

Originally maroon, the Cadillac was later repainted during its restoration at Flamingo Garage in Kochi to maintain its vintage appeal. It now carries the registration number MAS 2100 and remains the actor's prized possession.