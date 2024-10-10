Zarin has had a banking career spanning more than 35 years. She joined Standard Chartered India in 2016 as CEO.

Zarin Daruwala, Standard Chartered India and South Asia Chief Executive Officer, has decided to retire in April 2025, the bank said. The veteran banker has been with the foreign lender since 2016. Daruwala will turn 60 in February next year. She has had a 35-year banking career. She had joined StanC from ICICI Bank where she used to oversee the entire corporate credit function.

Her leadership of the franchise has helped make India one of the largest markets for the Group, the bank said in a statement, adding that it would update her successor in due course. She is one of the two female heads of large foreign banks in the country.

India has become one of the largest markets for the lender during her stint as she emphasised cross-border solutions in corporate and investment banking (CIB) and wealth and affluence in wealth and retail banking (WRB), with a strong risk and compliance culture, the statement added.

“I would like to thank Standard Chartered for giving me the opportunity to lead a brand that has a rich legacy and association with India and South Asia. If India today is amongst the top markets for Standard Chartered, the credit goes to the team and colleagues, and I am thankful for their unstinting support and collaboration”, said Zarin.

Standard Chartered India has a network of 100 branches across 43 cities.