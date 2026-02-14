FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's exit over Epstein ties

His profile on DP Group's official website highlights his achievements, stating, "Under Mr Narayan's leadership, DP World has transformed from a regional port operator to a global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's exit over Epstein ties
The Dubai government has announced the appointment of Yuvraj Narayan as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World, following the exit of former leader Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. The announcement was made in a statement that did not mention bin Sulayem's name.

Who is Yuvraj Narayan?

Yuvraj Narayan brings extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade to his new role. According to the statement, since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company's expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

His profile on DP Group's official website highlights his achievements, stating, "Under Mr Narayan's leadership, DP World has transformed from a regional port operator to a global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider. His strategic vision and financial acumen have been pivotal in expanding DP World's operations to 79 countries, handling around 10% of global container trade."

The profile adds, "His tenure at DP World has seen the company grow its business entities to over 430, employing more than 115,000 individuals worldwide. Mr Narayan's leadership has been crucial in navigating the company through various economic cycles, maintaining its competitive edge in the global market."

Yuvraj Narayan's personal life

Yuvraj Narayan is married to Nandita Narayan. Information about his personal life is scant, with limited details available publicly.

About DP World

DP World, which ultimately falls under the oversight of Dubai’s ruling family, had previously declined to comment on the disclosures regarding Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein. However, individuals familiar with the company suggested that the risk of losing key international partners likely prompted swift action.

 

