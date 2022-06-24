Who is Viresh Joshi, Axis AMC Fund Manager who filed a suit against his termination?

(Image Source: Reuters/Used for Representation)

A former fund manager and chief trader of Axis Mutual Fund, Viresh Joshi has sued the asset management company, seeking Rs 54 crore in damages, for alleged wrongful termination, according to some news reports. In his lawsuit, Viresh Joshi has accused Axis Mutual Fund of unfairly terminating his employment under an alleged violation of securities law.

Axis Asset Management Company Ltd is India's seventh largest mutual fund house with assets worth Rs 2.43 trillion. Viresh Joshi, along with assistant fund manager Deepak Agarwal were sacked on May 18. Viresh Joshi's lawyers have also sent a legal notice to Axis Mutual Fund on May 20, seeking a detailed explanation on sacking even while the completion of the investigation is pending.

Read | DNA Explainer: How DFHL committed the biggest bank fraud through 'Bandra Books'

Reasons company gave for sacking

Axis AMC has given a detailed termination letter to Viresh Joshi on May 18, 2022, and cited five reasons why the company had sacked him. The letter also accused Viresh Joshi of violating securities laws.

1. Viresh Joshi did not cooperate with the investigation and did not provide the information the probe agencies sought from him.

2. Assets of Viresh Joshi were disproportionate to his legal income and he did not provide the sources of the 'disproportionate assets'.

3. The A former fund manager and chief trader repeatedly gave false statements to the investigating team, orally and in writing as well.

4 (i). He failed to disclose an email (on his official and personal email ID) that someone sent him in January alleging he was engaged in front-running.

4 (ii). Did not disclose that he had a personal email id, to the investigation team, contrary to an undertaking he had given to Axis MF in February 2022.

5. Failed to give contents of the above-mentioned personal email account to the investigators and deleted contents of one of the above email accounts.

What are Viresh Joshi's allegations?

Viresh Joshi claims that it was he who alerted his seniors to front-running activity. Joshi claims he told them about increased activity in the shares he had been trading on behalf of the fund house, as early as around June 2021.

Between November 2021 and ​January 2022, trading activity in the shares he dealt with on behalf of the fund house spiked, he added in his lawsuit. This, he claims led to the fund house starting an investigation. However, Axis AMC has strongly denied Viresh Joshi's claims of being a whistle-blower.