Meet Viren Merchant, father of Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant

The internet can't get over the lovely pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement in Shrinathji Temple, Rajasthan. Both are set to tie the knots. Anant Ambani is the son of renowned industrialists Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani.

Anant is the youngest of three siblings. He studies at Brown University, USA and is now serving in various capacities at the Reliance industries including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

While we know a lot about Mukesh Ambani, let's know a little more about the Merchant family and who is Viren Marchant the father of the bride-to-be.

Here's all you need to know about Viren Merchant: