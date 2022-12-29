Search icon
Meet Viren Merchant, father of Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant

Here's all you need to know about Viren Merchant, the father of Radhika Merchant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

Meet father of Radhika Merchant | Photo: Twitter

The internet can't get over the lovely pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement in Shrinathji Temple, Rajasthan. Both are set to tie the knots. Anant Ambani is the son of renowned industrialists Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani. 

Anant is the youngest of three siblings. He studies at Brown University, USA and is now serving in various capacities at the Reliance industries including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. 

Read: Shrinathji temple: Significance of sacred temple where Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani got engaged

While we know a lot about Mukesh Ambani, let's know a little more about the Merchant family and who is Viren Marchant the father of the bride-to-be. 

Here's all you need to know about Viren Merchant:

  1. Viren Merchant is one of India's richest entrepreneurs and businessmen. Born on January 16, 1967, Viren was brought up in Mumbai. 
  2. Viren belongs to a Gujrati Hindu family. His father is Ajit Kummar Gordhandas and his mother is Indu Gordhandas.  
  3. He is the CEO and vice chairman of Encore Healthcare PVT. ltd. He is also the director of many companies including Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, Encore Business Centre Private Limited, Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited, Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited.
  4. Viren started his business right after completing his graduation. Currently, his annual income is approximately Rs 755 crores making him one of the richest businessmen in the country. 
  5. He got married to Shaila Merchant and has two daughters, Radhika Merchant and Anjali Merchant. Radhika merchant is the chief executive director of the company. 
